EUR/USD hovers around 1.0000 ahead of ECB verdict, Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0000, as the US dollar attempts a bounce, despite weaker Treasury yields. Investors remain cautious ahead of the ECB rate hike decision. Powell's speech is also eyed.
GBP/USD remains choppy around 1.1500, eyes on Truss, Powell
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.1500, as investors await the energy relief measures due to be rolled out by the new UK PM Liz Truss. The US dollar struggles to find demand amid weaker yields, as all eyes remain on Powell's speech.
Gold aims to regain $1,730 ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech
XAU/USD picks up bids to renew intraday high near $1,718 as the US dollar retreats ahead of the key events during Thursday. Gold extends the previous day’s rebound from the one-week low amid softer yields and a mixed risk profile.
Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?
Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price.
ECB Preview: Between Putin's rock and hard inflationary place, the deck is stacked against the euro Premium
The ECB is set to raise rates by 75 bps to battle rising prices. Investors will eye signals for October's move and comments on the energy crisis. A speech from Fed Powell during ECB Lagarde's presser could add to EUR/USD volatility.