The Japanese yen is hovering near its lowest level since 2002 as concerns over the divergence between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) continued. While the BOJ has signaled that it will ease in the coming months, the Fed has hinted that it will continue hiking interest rates. It will also start delivering quantitative tightening policies in May. Data published by the Japanese statistics agency showed that the producer price index declined from 0.9% to 0.8% in March. It also fell from 9.7% to 9.5% on a year-on-year basis. The yen has also slipped against other currencies like the euro and sterling.
The British pound moved sideways after the latest UK jobs data. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the country’s unemployment rate declined from 3.9% to 3.8% in February. This was the lowest level it has been since the pandemic started. The average earnings ex-bonus increased to 4.0% and by 5.4% with bonuses. These numbers came a day after the UK published weak GDP data for February as the crisis in Ukraine was starting. The ONS will release the latest consumer inflation data on Wednesday.
The US dollar continued rising as the bond market rout continued. The dollar index crossed the $100 mark as the 10-year yield rose to 2.8% and the 2-year rose to 2.5%. Data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the headline inflation rose from 0.8% to 1.2%. On a year-on-year basis, the CPI rose from 7.9% in February to 8.5%. Core inflation rose from 6.4% to 6.5% in March. The numbers came a day after data by the New York Fed showed that inflation expectations rose to the highest level in months.
USD/JPY
The USDJPY pair rallied to a multi-year high as the Japanese yen crash continued. It rose to a high of 125.80, which was higher than this year’s low of 113. On the daily chart, the pair moved above all moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved above the overbought level. The Chaikin oscillator has also risen. The pair’s rally will likely take a breather in the coming days.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair declined to a low of 1.0856 after the latest US inflation data. On the hourly chart, the pair moved slightly below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The Relative Strength Index and the MACD have also pointed downwards. It has formed a small head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling after the latest inflation data.
XBR/USD
The XBRUSD pair rose ahead of the latest EIA short-term energy outlook report. The pair rose to 102, which was the highest level since Friday. It also moved above the 25-day moving average while the Stochastic oscillator and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) have been rising. It has also formed a descending triangle pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the bearish trend.
