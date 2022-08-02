Asia Market Update: CN, HK and TW equity markets lag on geopolitical concerns related to Taiwan; Yen, Gold and USTs supported by safe-haven demand.

General trend

- RBA rate decision was in line.

- Will US House Speaker Pelosi really visit Taiwan?

- Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng and Taiex drop by over 2%.

- Property developers remain weaker in CN and HK; Copper FUTs decline by over 1%.

- Chinese banks continue to move lower.

- Taiwan’s Stock Market Stabilization Fund commented.

- Stronger Yen weighs on the Nikkei 225.

- Japanese cos. expected to report earnings include Mitsui & Co.

- Fast Retailing due to report monthly sales after the Tokyo close.

- Australian equities saw modest declines ahead of the RBA decision; Resources and REIT indices lagged.

- US equity FUTS trade modestly lower.

- BOK might release Jul minutes later today.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raises cash rate target by 50bps to 1.85%; as expected.

- (AU) Australia Jun building approvals M/M: -0.7% V -5.0%E.

- (AU) Australia Jun home loans value M/M: -4.4% V -3.0%E;investment lending M/M: -6.3% V -4.5%E.

- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence W/W: +2.1% v +0.2% prior.

- APX.AU Reports H1 (A$) Underlying Net -3.8M v +12.5M y/y; Rev 182.9M v 196.6M y/y.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.6%.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Will continue to take necessary steps on covid and economy, will continue to seek minimum wage of at least ¥1,000.

- 6752.JP Planning to raise prices 3-23% on ~80 products, mostly appliances, effective in August – Nikkei.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Foreign Min Hayashi: Not in a position to comment on Pelosi plans, stable US/China ties are extremely important.

- 7205.JP Expected that data falsification on exhaust will be beyond the 8 vehicles that have been identified so far - Nikkei.

- 2768.JP Reports Q1 Net ¥45.2B v ¥16.9B y/y, Pretax ¥60.5B v ¥23.2B y/y, Rev ¥618.5B v ¥492.8B y/y.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.7T v ¥2.7T indicated in 0.2% 10-year JGBs; Avg Yield: 0.1680% v 0.2480% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.02x v 5.05x prior.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.1%

- (KR) South Korea July CPI M/M: 0.5% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 6.3% V 6.3%E; CPI Core Y/Y: 4.5% v 4.4% prior (nearly 24-year high).

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Reiterates inflation to continue >6.0% for awhile, uncertainty on CPI path is high.

- (KR) Said that South Korea Govt is considering a 2023 budget smaller than KRW640T v KRW607.7T y/y - Korean Press.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.9%.

- (CN) China Leaders note that the 5.5% GDP growth is guidance, not a target - US financial press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net drain CNY3.0B v Net drain CNY3.0B prior.

- (CN) Shanghai reports no local COVID cases (2nd consecutive day).

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7462 v 6.7467 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC: Reiterates stance to keep liquidity reasonably ample in H2 via multiple monetary policy tools; To keep overall loan growth stable and facilitate financing for the property sector to aid the economy’s recovery (yesterday after the close).

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) purchases increase to HK$8.941B to defend currency peg.

- (CN) China Beige Book: Economy further deteriorated in July, market optimism about a rebound is misplaced (yesterday after the close).

Other

- (TW) Taiwan Stock Stabilization Fund: Will activate fund to intervene in market when needed.

- (TW) Taiwan press, Liberty Times, reporting that Pelosi delegation will arrive at 22:20 local time (14:20 GMT).

- (TW) Taiwan Defense Ministry to strengthen 'combat readiness' - Taiwan media.

- (TW) China warships have stayed near the median line of the Taiwan Straight since Monday (Aug 1st), warplanes have flown close to the median line on Tues (Aug 2nd) in the morning.

North America

- COWN TD Bank said to be close to purchase of company at ~$39/shr (>$1.0B enterprise value), could be announced tomorrow (Aug 2nd) - US Financial Press.

- MLCO Said to consider relocating to Macau to avoid delisting - US Financial Press.

- MOS Reports Q2 $3.64 v $3.93e, Rev $5.4B v $5.61Be; Approves new $2B share repurchase authorization (11% of market cap).

- RIG Reports Q2 -$0.10 v -$0.11e, Adj Rev $722M v $687Me.

Europe

- (US) Fox News reporter: Saudis will push OPEC+ to increase oil production at their meeting on Wednesday.

- (EU) France, Italy, and Spain govts call on European Commission to draft bill that ensures Big Tech firms pay to finance telecom infrastructure - press.

Levels as of 01:15ET

- Hang Seng -2.3%; Shanghai Composite -2.2%; Kospi -0.6%; Nikkei225 -1.3%; ASX 0.0%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 -0.3%.

- EUR 1.0294-1.0256; JPY 131.73-130.43; AUD 0.7034-0.6966; NZD 0.6344-0.6311.

- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.1% at $1,788/oz; Crude Oil -0.8% at $93.15/brl; Copper -1.8% at $3.46/lb.