Risk appetite held firm during Wednesday with further gains for equities and risk-related trades.

US bond yields overall were little changed despite further underlying inflation concerns.

Global equities made headway, but there was a more cautious tone on Thursday with a net retreat in Asia.

The dollar lost ground amid strong demand for risk assets but did recover from fresh 3-week lows as conditions turned more cautious.

EUR/USD was little changed overall, but the Euro was vulnerable on the crosses.

The yen gained some respite on the crosses with USD/JPY retreating from 47-month highs.

Sterling recovered from losses posted after the UK CPI data with favorable risk conditions complementing yield support and GBP/USD above 1.3800.

Commodity currencies continued to post net gains amid robust risk conditions with AUD/USD at 15-week highs before a correction on Thursday.

USD/CAD also recovered from 16-week lows below 1.2300.