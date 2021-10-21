Risk appetite held firm during Wednesday with further gains for equities and risk-related trades.
US bond yields overall were little changed despite further underlying inflation concerns.
Global equities made headway, but there was a more cautious tone on Thursday with a net retreat in Asia.
The dollar lost ground amid strong demand for risk assets but did recover from fresh 3-week lows as conditions turned more cautious.
EUR/USD was little changed overall, but the Euro was vulnerable on the crosses.
The yen gained some respite on the crosses with USD/JPY retreating from 47-month highs.
Sterling recovered from losses posted after the UK CPI data with favorable risk conditions complementing yield support and GBP/USD above 1.3800.
Commodity currencies continued to post net gains amid robust risk conditions with AUD/USD at 15-week highs before a correction on Thursday.
USD/CAD also recovered from 16-week lows below 1.2300.
Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Losses can exceed deposits. Please read the full risk warning here.Trading spot foreign exchange and futures on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose all your capital. Loses can exceed deposits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in spot foreign exchange or futures you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you are in any doubt about investment or the mechanics of such products, you should seek independent financial advice
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south on renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD trades at the lower end of its recent range in the 1.1620 price zone, as the greenback benefited from the poor performance of equities and higher government bond yields.
GBP/USD pulls away from 1.3800 on renewed dollar's demand
GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair retreats from 1.3800 but holds nearby.
Gold bulls maintain the pressure as inflation concerns are back
Gold trades at around $1,781.00 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. However, the bright metal has posted a higher high and a higher low for a fourth consecutive day, a sign that buyers are still interested in the safe-haven asset.
Nothing will stop the crypto bull run
Bitcoin hit new all-time highs and looks to set a new target of $100K as next significant number. ETH broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by the end of this week. XRP sees both bears and bulls waiting on the sideline.
Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind? Premium
Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Join our analysts for a look into two market visions.