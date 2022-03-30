Asia Market Update: Yen firms despite the BOJ’s stepped up bond buying; JGB yields decline; UST yields drop ahead of month and quarter end; JP fiscal year end also in focus; equity markets trade mixed.
General trend
- WTI Crude FUTs trade slightly higher after prior declines.
- USD trades generally weaker.
- NZD supported by better business confidence.
- BOJ Gov met with Japan’s PM [was this the typical regular meeting?].
- AOFM commented on issuance following the Aussie budget.
- Fed’s Bostic spoke on monetary policy.
- North Rhine Westphalia CPI accelerated [German data].
- Nikkei 225 lags [Yen firms; Over 2,000 Japanese cos. trade ex-dividend].
- Chinese equity markets outperform; Property indices rise in Shanghai and HK; Evergrande announced another asset sale [shares remain halted].
- HK/CN bank earnings remain in focus; Bank of China rises; ICBC to report later today.
- S&P ASX 200 has remained modestly higher [Consumer Discretionary and REIT indices outperform].
- US equity FUTs trade slightly lower.
- Micron rose after results/guidance.
- US ADP data due later today.
- China’s official PMI data is due on Thurs..
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.3%.
- (NZ) New Zealand Mar ANZ activity outlook: +3.3 V -2.2 prior; business confidence: -41.9 V -51.8 prior..
- (AU) Australia AOFM [debt agency]: 2022/23 Treasury Bond Issuance at A$125B v ~A$100B y/y.
- (AU) Australia Fin Min Birmingham: Budget keeps to a conservative projection of commodity prices; providing temporary and targeted living costs relief.
- (AU) Australia: Close to finalizing free-trade agreement with India.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened flat.
- (JP) Japan Feb retail sales M/M: -0.8% V -0.9% prior; Y/Y: -0.8% V -0.3%E.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) comments on Auction Schedule: Makes Addition to the Auction Schedule and Increase in the Amounts of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Increases purchases of 3-5 year and 5-10 year JGBs.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Note: Over 2,100 Japan cos. are trading ex-dividend today [Japan's fiscal year ends on Mar 31st].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Discussed Ukraine and coronavirus situation with Kishida; Cost of buying dollars to purchase commodities is one of the main factors behind yen weakening.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.6%
- (KR) South Korea Politician Ahn (Former Presidential candidate, supporter of President Yoon) said to have withdrawn from consideration for appointment as PM.
- (KR) South Korea has successfully test fired Solid Fuel Space Projectile.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.8%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.4%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3566 v 6.3640 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY150B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY150B prior; Net inject CNY130B v Net inject CNY130B prior.
- (HK) Banks in Hong Kong are gradually reopening branches; cites the decline in COVID cases - SCMP.
- (CN) Financial press looks at how financial firms in Shanghai are dealing with the current lockdown: Notes >20K financial workers [including bankers and traders] are sleeping in offices [update].
- (CN) China Securities Journal: Notes interest rate convergence between US and China could continue.
- (CN) China Securities Journal: Chinese cos. have forecast better profits for Q1.
- (CN) Xuzhou City (China) announces 3 day lockdown, effective from Wed (Mar 30th).
- (CN) China Q2 Copper TC/RC floor has been set at $80/t and $0.08/lb v $70/t and $0.07/lb in Q1.
- (CN) China Securities Times: IPO applications have seen a halt due to pandemic concerns.
- (CN) Fitch: China developer Audit problems are raising financing pressures, at least 9 companies have noted they cannot produce audited results prior to Mar 31.
North America
- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -3M v -4.3M prior.
- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter, hawk): Favors 6 rate hikes in 2022; Ukraine war impacting inflation and increases uncertainty; Greater uncertainty is a source of risk for demand.
Europe
- (UK) Mar BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 2.1% v 1.8% prior.
- (UR) Ukraine President Zelenskiy: The signals from Russia talks could be called positive, but these signals do not drown out the explosions of Russia shells.
- (RU) Said that Russia Grain exporters may seek to be paid in Roubles.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.6%, ASX 200 +0.7% , Hang Seng +1.1%; Shanghai Composite +1.4% ; Kospi flat.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.6%; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 1.1121-1.1082 ; JPY 123.20-121.31 ; AUD 0.7533-0.7503 ;NZD 0.6971-0.6920.
- Gold +0.6% at $1,923/oz; Crude Oil +0.7% at $104.97/brl; Copper +0.4% at $4.7680/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather above 0.7500
The AUD/USD pair hovers near a five-month high struck on Monday, underpinned by a weaker greenback despite the deterioration in markets mood. AUD/USD consolidates in a tight range above 0.7500, waiting for a fresh catalyst to take the YTD highs.
EUR/USD holds onto daily gains around 1.1150
EUR/USD rose sharply on Wednesday amid broad US dollar weakness and reached a fresh 4-week high during the New York session at 1.1170. The pair holds onto decent gains around 1.1150 into Thursday’s Asian session as investors continue to focus on Russia – Ukraine negotiations.
XAUUSD grinds higher as the mood sours
Gold is up on Wednesday, trading at around $1,934. The markets’ optimism eased as Russia is not willing to discuss Crimea’s status, while the de-escalation allegedly vowed in Tuesday’s talks has not taken place. The Kremlin said that they do not see material ground for a breakthrough in negotiations.
Why the $3,500 resistance level is the biggest challenge for Ethereum
Ethereum price action looks poised to take a breather before continuing its spectacular run. After two consecutive days of late-session selling pressure, buyers appear apprehensive for the first time in over three weeks.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday