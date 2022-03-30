Asia Market Update: Yen firms despite the BOJ’s stepped up bond buying; JGB yields decline; UST yields drop ahead of month and quarter end; JP fiscal year end also in focus; equity markets trade mixed.

General trend

- WTI Crude FUTs trade slightly higher after prior declines.

- USD trades generally weaker.

- NZD supported by better business confidence.

- BOJ Gov met with Japan’s PM [was this the typical regular meeting?].

- AOFM commented on issuance following the Aussie budget.

- Fed’s Bostic spoke on monetary policy.

- North Rhine Westphalia CPI accelerated [German data].

- Nikkei 225 lags [Yen firms; Over 2,000 Japanese cos. trade ex-dividend].

- Chinese equity markets outperform; Property indices rise in Shanghai and HK; Evergrande announced another asset sale [shares remain halted].

- HK/CN bank earnings remain in focus; Bank of China rises; ICBC to report later today.

- S&P ASX 200 has remained modestly higher [Consumer Discretionary and REIT indices outperform].

- US equity FUTs trade slightly lower.

- Micron rose after results/guidance.

- US ADP data due later today.

- China’s official PMI data is due on Thurs..

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.3%.

- (NZ) New Zealand Mar ANZ activity outlook: +3.3 V -2.2 prior; business confidence: -41.9 V -51.8 prior..

- (AU) Australia AOFM [debt agency]: 2022/23 Treasury Bond Issuance at A$125B v ~A$100B y/y.

- (AU) Australia Fin Min Birmingham: Budget keeps to a conservative projection of commodity prices; providing temporary and targeted living costs relief.

- (AU) Australia: Close to finalizing free-trade agreement with India.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened flat.

- (JP) Japan Feb retail sales M/M: -0.8% V -0.9% prior; Y/Y: -0.8% V -0.3%E.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) comments on Auction Schedule: Makes Addition to the Auction Schedule and Increase in the Amounts of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Increases purchases of 3-5 year and 5-10 year JGBs.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Note: Over 2,100 Japan cos. are trading ex-dividend today [Japan's fiscal year ends on Mar 31st].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Discussed Ukraine and coronavirus situation with Kishida; Cost of buying dollars to purchase commodities is one of the main factors behind yen weakening.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.6%

- (KR) South Korea Politician Ahn (Former Presidential candidate, supporter of President Yoon) said to have withdrawn from consideration for appointment as PM.

- (KR) South Korea has successfully test fired Solid Fuel Space Projectile.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.8%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.4%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3566 v 6.3640 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY150B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY150B prior; Net inject CNY130B v Net inject CNY130B prior.

- (HK) Banks in Hong Kong are gradually reopening branches; cites the decline in COVID cases - SCMP.

- (CN) Financial press looks at how financial firms in Shanghai are dealing with the current lockdown: Notes >20K financial workers [including bankers and traders] are sleeping in offices [update].

- (CN) China Securities Journal: Notes interest rate convergence between US and China could continue.

- (CN) China Securities Journal: Chinese cos. have forecast better profits for Q1.

- (CN) Xuzhou City (China) announces 3 day lockdown, effective from Wed (Mar 30th).

- (CN) China Q2 Copper TC/RC floor has been set at $80/t and $0.08/lb v $70/t and $0.07/lb in Q1.

- (CN) China Securities Times: IPO applications have seen a halt due to pandemic concerns.

- (CN) Fitch: China developer Audit problems are raising financing pressures, at least 9 companies have noted they cannot produce audited results prior to Mar 31.

North America

- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -3M v -4.3M prior.

- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter, hawk): Favors 6 rate hikes in 2022; Ukraine war impacting inflation and increases uncertainty; Greater uncertainty is a source of risk for demand.

Europe

- (UK) Mar BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 2.1% v 1.8% prior.

- (UR) Ukraine President Zelenskiy: The signals from Russia talks could be called positive, but these signals do not drown out the explosions of Russia shells.

- (RU) Said that Russia Grain exporters may seek to be paid in Roubles.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1.6%, ASX 200 +0.7% , Hang Seng +1.1%; Shanghai Composite +1.4% ; Kospi flat.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.6%; FTSE100 flat.

- EUR 1.1121-1.1082 ; JPY 123.20-121.31 ; AUD 0.7533-0.7503 ;NZD 0.6971-0.6920.

- Gold +0.6% at $1,923/oz; Crude Oil +0.7% at $104.97/brl; Copper +0.4% at $4.7680/lb.