SP500 climbs back above 4590 points. That was a crucial resistance in the mid-term.
DAX reaches the horizontal resistance on the 14900 points. That looks like a good place for a bearish correction.
GBPJPY reverses and tries to reach the horizontal support on the 157.9.
USDJPY uses the resistance on the 123 to initiate a bearish correction.
NZDUSD climbs higher after a positive test of the neckline of the iH&S formation.
Gold tries to unfold the Head and Shoulders pattern. We had a breakout of the neckline and just recently, the test of this broken support as a resistance.
EURGBP breaks the neckline of the iH&S formation. Possibly a strong buy signal.
USDCHF drops again inside of the symmetric triangle pattern. The breakout to the upside from March was definitely a fake one.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
