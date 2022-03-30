In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

SP500 climbs back above 4590 points. That was a crucial resistance in the mid-term.

DAX reaches the horizontal resistance on the 14900 points. That looks like a good place for a bearish correction.

GBPJPY reverses and tries to reach the horizontal support on the 157.9.

USDJPY uses the resistance on the 123 to initiate a bearish correction.

NZDUSD climbs higher after a positive test of the neckline of the iH&S formation.

Gold tries to unfold the Head and Shoulders pattern. We had a breakout of the neckline and just recently, the test of this broken support as a resistance.

EURGBP breaks the neckline of the iH&S formation. Possibly a strong buy signal.

USDCHF drops again inside of the symmetric triangle pattern. The breakout to the upside from March was definitely a fake one.