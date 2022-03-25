In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

SP500 holds strong with a nice buy signal. Over the past two days, the SP500 even created a bullish engulfing pattern.

Nasdaq is pretty much in the same situation. Actually, it’s doing slightly better after Thursday’s session created a long bullish candle.

USDJPY continues the upswing and has a chance of creating a really great-looking bullish monthly candlestick pattern.

GBPJPY goes slightly lower. Maybe it’s time to test the 158 as the closest support.

NZDUSD continues the upswing after the inverse head and shoulders pattern.

Brent Oil tries to initiate a small bearish movement with a small head and shoulders pattern.

EURGBP bounces off the 0.83 support.

USDCHF cancels major buy signal and comes back inside the triangle.