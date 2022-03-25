In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
SP500 holds strong with a nice buy signal. Over the past two days, the SP500 even created a bullish engulfing pattern.
Nasdaq is pretty much in the same situation. Actually, it’s doing slightly better after Thursday’s session created a long bullish candle.
USDJPY continues the upswing and has a chance of creating a really great-looking bullish monthly candlestick pattern.
GBPJPY goes slightly lower. Maybe it’s time to test the 158 as the closest support.
NZDUSD continues the upswing after the inverse head and shoulders pattern.
Brent Oil tries to initiate a small bearish movement with a small head and shoulders pattern.
EURGBP bounces off the 0.83 support.
USDCHF cancels major buy signal and comes back inside the triangle.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from session highs toward 1.1000 after German data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the European trading hours and started to edge lower toward 1.1000. The data from Germany showed that Ifo Expectations Index slumped to 85.1 in March from 98.4 in February, missing analysts' estimate of 92 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD extends slide after breaking below 1.3200
GBP/USD fell below 1.3200 after disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK and extended its slide toward 1.3150 in the European session amid a negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment.
Gold eyes February highs at $1,975 amid damp mood
Gold price is consolidating near weekly highs above $1,950 amid indecisive markets. The Russia-Ukraine crisis updates, Fedspeak and yields’ price action will be closely followed.
From Exxon to Terraforms Labs, institutions pile into Bitcoin ahead of the next bull run
The Luna Foundation Guard lined up alongside other institutions that are looking to pile up their Bitcoin holdings. Proponents noted a massive spike in BTC as the total Bitcoin exposure of the ProShares ETF hit a new all-time high.
NVDA shares soared 10% on $1 trillion ambitions
Share price of Nvidia Corp snapped its two-day pullback and shot through the roof, gaining almost 10% on the day. NVDA stock price hit fresh two-month highs of $283.20.