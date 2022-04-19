Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed; Yen continues to weaken despite verbal warnings out of Japan; USD trades mixed.

General trend

- NZD declined amid RBNZ comments.

- GBP/USD trades below 1.30.

- (US) Fed’s Bullard (voter, hawkish dissenter): Won't rule out 75 bps hike but not my base case.

- RBA released minutes [some believe the RBA signaled a possible rate hike in Jun (in line)].

- South Korea yields drop on BOK comments.

- Rio Tinto production update in focus.

- BHP is due to issue production on Wed [Apr 20th].

- AU, NZ and HK markets returned from extended holiday.

- Hang Seng drops over 2.7% following holiday.

- China Merchants Bank drops over 14% on removal of President?

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher [Property index rose].

- Nikkei 225 trimmed gain despite the weaker Yen.

- S&P ASX 200 trades modestly higher [Energy and Resources indices shine following holiday].

- US equity FUTs pare gains.

- PBOC expected to cut the loan prime rates (LPRs) on Wed (Apr 20th).

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Fifth Third Bancorp, Halliburton, Hasbro, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, Manpower, Prologis, Travelers.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Current challenge of RBNZ is to achieve soft landing over the next 2 years without a recession; expect to be doing more rate increases in the coming quarters.

- Reserve Bank Of Australia (RBA) meeting minutes: Certain developments have brought forward timing of first increase of interest rates.

- (NZ) New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: Govt to be balanced with its spending plans; In agreement with RBNZ that spending will be targeted; Govt to keep a lid on debt.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +1.1%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) digital yen official: BOJ looking at the design issues of a central bank digital currency in measured steps like Sweden rather than pressing ahead with large scale pilot tests like China – press.

- (JP) Japan Tokyo Exchange to adopt real time quoting for market segment indices – Nikkei.

- (JP) Japan Feb Final Industrial Production M/M: 2.0% v 0.1% prelim; Y/Y: 0.5% v 0.2% prelim.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Japan will prioritize reserve funds for any new spending; Reiterates FX market stability is important.

- TM Guides May-July average global production at 800K units; Notes 9 domestic factories and 10 lines to see halts in May 2022.

- 4502.JP Japan MHLW approves to start distribution of Novavax covid vaccine in Japan, as soon as possible, financial impact of Novavax to depend on schedule.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.5%.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Nominee Rhee: Policy adjustment should not hurt recovery momentum; Secular stagnation rising for South Korea; Necessary to soft land household debt issue.

- (KR) South Korea expects North Korea to test fire a guided weapon 'soon' - Korea press.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.9%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.

- (CN) China Banking Industry Group said to encourage lenders to cut deposit rates; it was suggested that small and midsize banks cut their upper limit for deposit rates by 10bps – Caixin.

- (CN) China MIIT Spokesperson Luo Junjie: Recovery of China's Industrial sector remains unbalanced; Industrial economy saw new challenges during March.

- (CN) China NDRC Spokesperson Meng Wei: PPI growth to decelerate during the year; Economy to be back to normal after covid is controlled, vows to further expand effective investment in H1.

- (CN) China PBoC to increase relending quota for SMEs and rural sector as needed.

- (CN) Xinhua: Default risks of certain 'major' property developers still exist.

- (CN) China CPI may grow modestly in Q2 or Q3 – Xinhua.

- (CN) China Steel Making region Tangshan locks down 5 districts over coronavirus.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3720 v 6.3763 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY10B v Net CNY0B prior.

Other

- (SG) China economic slowdown is a threat to Singapore exports - Singapore press.

North America

- (US) Fed’s Bullard (voter, hawkish dissenter): Won't rule out 75 bps hike but not my base case; Hopeful balance sheet runoff can start at the coming meeting; Inflation is far too high for comfort.

Europe

- (UR) Ukraine President Zelenskiy: Confirms active phase of the Russian offensive in Donbas began.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.7%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng -1.9%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +0.9%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 +0.2%.

- EUR 1.0788-1.0761 ; JPY 128.23-126.97 ; AUD 0.7377-0.7344 ;NZD 0.6751-0.6719.

- Gold -0.5% at $1,977/oz; Crude Oil flat at $107.61/brl; Copper -0.2% at $4.7937/lb.