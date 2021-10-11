The Yen broke last Friday with a massive key level and opened extremely bearish on Sunday pushing price down for a high probability retest of May 2021 lows.

The overall sentiment in this market is bearish, and has been since the Pandemic highs, with the JPY down more than 16%.

I see more downside in this market and a possible break of those May lows.

Watch this video and see how I'm playing this out on the GBPJPY.

