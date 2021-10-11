The Yen broke last Friday with a massive key level and opened extremely bearish on Sunday pushing price down for a high probability retest of May 2021 lows.
The overall sentiment in this market is bearish, and has been since the Pandemic highs, with the JPY down more than 16%.
I see more downside in this market and a possible break of those May lows.
Watch this video and see how I'm playing this out on the GBPJPY.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
