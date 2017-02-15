Yellenspeak Moves Markets

Good Morning Traders,

As of this writing 4 AM EST, here’s what we see:

US Dollar: Mar. USD is Up at 101.360.

Energies: March Crude is Down at 52.92.

Financials: The Mar 30 year bond is Down 4 ticks and trading at 150.16.

Indices: The March S&P 500 emini ES contract is 6 ticks Higher and trading at 2338.50.

Gold: The April Gold contract is trading Up at 1227.20. Gold is 18 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and crude is Down- which is normal but the 30 year bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The indices are Up and Crude is trading Down which is correlated. Gold is trading Up which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don’t have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open.

Asia traded mainly higher with the exception of the Sensex and Shanghai exchanges which traded lower. As of this writing all of Europe is trading higher.

Possible Challenges To Traders Today

– CPI m/m at 8:30 AM EST. This is major.

– Core CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is major.

– Core Retail Sales m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is major.

– Retail Sales m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is major.

– Empire State Mfg Index is out at 8:30 AM. This is major.

– Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM. This is not major.

– Industrial Production is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is not major.

– Fed Chair Yellen Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is major.

– Business Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is major.

– NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is major.

– Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is major.

– FOMC Member Harker Speaks at 12:45 PM EST. This is major.

– TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM EST.

– FOMC Member Dudley Speaks at 7:15 PM EST. This is major.

Treasuries

We’ve elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 30 year bond (ZB) and The YM futures contract. The YM contract is the DJIA and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it’s liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZB made it’s move at around 10 AM EST with no economic news in sight. The ZB hit a high at around that time and the YM hit a low. If you look at the charts below ZB gave a signal at around 10 AM and the YM was moving higher at the same time. Look at the charts below and you’ll see a pattern for both assets. ZB hit a high at around 10 AM EST and the YM hit a low. These charts represent the newest version of Trend Following Trades and I’ve changed the timeframe to a 30 minute chart to display better. This represented a shorting opportunity on the 30 year bond, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $31.25. We added a Donchian Channel to the charts to show the signals more clearly.

Charts Courtesy of Trend Following Trades built on a NinjaTrader platform Click on an image to enlarge it.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a neutral bias as both the Bonds and the USD were trading lower and this usually results in the indices trading higher however that didn’t happen yesterday morning, hence the neutral bias. The Dow traded 92 points higher and the other indices traded higher as well. Today we aren’t dealing with a correlated market and our bias is neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we had Janet Yellen providing her testimony to a Congressional Committee and truthfully she left rate hikes on the table insinuating that rate hikes may happen sooner as opposed to later and yet the markets went higher yesterday afternoon when she stopped speaking. Today she continues that testimony but we also have an unprecedented 14 economic reports in 1 day which is highly unusual and could be problematic for today trading. As always, time will tell if this is the case.