Yellen topples lofty stocks
Merger news in Europe’s automotive market as well as inflation data from China, Germany and the UK kept investors busy on Tuesday. Still, equity benchmarks were mostly flat on the day.
The FTSE 100 was little changed with early gains in connection with a weaker pound wiped out by a weak start on Wall Street. A solid trading update from TUI that set aside fears Brexit and rise in terrorist incidents would dim travel demand and sent its shares to the top of FTSE. Rolls Royce was the biggest faller on the day after reporting a record £4.6bn loss.
Shares in PSA, the owner of Peugeot and Citroen surged after reports it is in talks to buy General Motor's European division including Opel and Vauxhall. The unit has been losing money for years under GM so PSA obviously fancies its chances with a turnaround. GM sells a lot of units in Europe so with some merger ‘synergies’, PSA could turn those sales into profits.
Investors were awaiting the latest outlook for US interest rates from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen before making their next move in markets. Ms Yellen gave her Humphrey Hawkins testimony to US lawmakers towards the end of the European trading day. A tone from Janet Yellen suggesting a little more eagerness to get on with normalising interest rates sent the US dollar to fresh highs for the day and knocked interest rate-sensitive markets including stocks and gold off their perch.
The British pound was lower after UK inflation missed expectations. UK CPI hit 1.8% y/y in January, below the 1.9% forecast but still up from the 1.6% in December. With the inflation rate below the Bank of England’s target of 2%, it’s all but a certainty that policymakers will wait until after article 50 is triggered to even think about raising interest rates. Still, it is likely just some temporary relief for central bank doves. Oil prices bottomed in January of 2016 so from here on in the ‘base effect’ in year-over-year inflation data means oil will add to, not detract from price rises.
This information has been prepared by London Capital Group Ltd (LCG). The material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LCG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. Spread betting and CFD trading carry a high level of risk to your capital and can result in losses that exceed your initial deposit. They may not be suitable for everyone, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.