Yellen testimony helps lift sentiment

European equities are firmer this morning, once again taking their cue from the US and shrugging off political concerns ahead of Dutch and French elections.

There was another record close on Wall Street last night with the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ all ending at fresh highs. This followed on from Janet Yellen’s testimony before the Senate Banking Committee when she said that waiting too long to raise interest rates would be “unwise” given the pick-up in inflation and US economic growth. The news helped to raise the likelihood of a Fed rate hike next month, although the probability as calculated by the CME’s FedWatch Tool is still below 20%.

Overall, this has added to current upside market momentum and positive sentiment. Investors are already bulled up by the business-friendly Trump presidency with its promises of tax cuts, infrastructure spending and regulatory roll-back. What the Fed seems to be saying is that although there’s uncertainty over the fiscal outlook, the US economy is strong enough to withstand, or even thrive, with some modest monetary tightening. Dr Yellen also made reference to the Fed’s balance sheet which she sees as being reduced eventually. However, it appears that while the FOMC expect that this will be discussed soon, it could be some time before it actually happens.