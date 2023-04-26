US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 101.080.
Energies: May '23 Crude is Up at 77.35.
Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 6 ticks and trading at 132.06.
Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 56 ticks Higher and trading at 4107.25.
Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 2009.60. Gold is 51 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower. .
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Core Durable Goods Orders m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Durable Goods is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major
-
Goods Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 12:30 PM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a High. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 12:30 PM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 12:30 PM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Jun 2023 - 4/25/23
S&P - Jun 2023 - 4/25/23
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the Bonds and the USD were Higher, and this usually reflects a Down day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 345 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Finally, after days of suggesting a Down Day the markets migrate Lower. The economic news reported was good as they met expectation but the "fly in the ointment" was Janet Yellen speaking plainly about the debt ceiling and what could happen if it isn't raised. This made the Street very nervous, and the traders started selling. The Dow posted a triple digit loss and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we have Durable Goods numbers and that is major and a market mover. I can't exactly blame Janet Yellen for sounding the alarm as we are getting closer to the June timeframe and that is the time when DC must act.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.1050, closes in on multi-month highs
EUR/USD has extended its rally to the 1.1050 area on Wednesday boosted by the improving risk mood. Ahead of Durable Goods Orders and Trade Balance data from the US, the US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure, fueling the pair's upside.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.2500
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.2500 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The decisive increase witnessed in US stock index futures weighs heavily on the US Dollar as investors await key data releases.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, stuck in a range around $2,000
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past two sessions and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses on Wednesday. The XAU/USD holds steady around the $2,000 psychological mark through the first half of the European session.
Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing
Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25.
Can earnings save this market
Can earnings save this market. The short answer is probably not. Though Microsoft at least failed to panic the market any further. Tuesday was one of the biggest price shifts in either direct we have seen for a while.