US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 101.080.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Up at 77.35.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 6 ticks and trading at 132.06.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 56 ticks Higher and trading at 4107.25.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 2009.60. Gold is 51 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Durable Goods Orders m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Durable Goods is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major

Goods Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 12:30 PM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a High. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 12:30 PM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 12:30 PM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 4/25/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 4/25/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the Bonds and the USD were Higher, and this usually reflects a Down day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 345 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Finally, after days of suggesting a Down Day the markets migrate Lower. The economic news reported was good as they met expectation but the "fly in the ointment" was Janet Yellen speaking plainly about the debt ceiling and what could happen if it isn't raised. This made the Street very nervous, and the traders started selling. The Dow posted a triple digit loss and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we have Durable Goods numbers and that is major and a market mover. I can't exactly blame Janet Yellen for sounding the alarm as we are getting closer to the June timeframe and that is the time when DC must act.