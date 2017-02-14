Yellen slightly supportive for US Treasuries?

Rates

Modest losses for core bonds in dull session

Yesterday, global core bonds lost modest ground for the third consecutive session, even as equities rallied substantially higher. Contrary to Friday, peripheral and soft core bonds profited from the risk-on climate with spreads vs. Germany narrowing. The Italian auction went well. There were no eco releases and no high profile events to drive the price action. The Bund's decline was sentiment-driven, technical-irrelevant and volumes traded were miserably low. Given strong equity gains the tiny loss of core bonds suggests that investors are cautious to go short bonds ahead of Yellen's testimony today and ahead of the avalanche of US eco data tomorrow.

In a daily perspective, the yield curves steepened slightly with German yields flat (2-yr) to +1.6 bps (30-yr) higher and US yields 1.2 bps (2-yr) to 2.9 bps (10-yr) higher. On the EMU bond markets, 10-yr peripheral yield spreads narrowed in the risk-on environment by 5/6 bps (Italy/Spain/France) with Portugal outperforming (-12 bps). Greece underperformed (+12 bps) following Friday's steep (43 bps) narrowing. PM Tsipras lashed out again at the IMF.

Eco calendar modestly interesting but Yellen primes

The EMU economic calendar contains Q4 GDP (revision, expected unchanged, slight risk on the downside)) and Dec. industrial production (expected weak following soft national data)). Prodcution data comes after strong November figures though. Therefore, the market reaction should be subdued. The German Feb. ZEW economic confidence is more timely. The market expects a small decline (15 from 16.6), probably due to concerns about the upcoming elections, as reflected in a decline of the Sentix survey. However, the Dax, which has a good correlation with the ZEW is slightly up since the previous report. So, there is some uncertainty about the ZEW outcome. In the US, the NFIB small business sentiment is expected to have fallen slightly, following a leap upwards after Trump's election. As the index has only been three times higher in the past 42 years, the decline may be a bit larger than expected, without being of great concern. The January PPI is expected to have ease to 1.5% Y/Y from 1.6% Y/Y previously, but the core PPI is expected to have dropped to 1.1% Y/Y from 1.6% Y/Y in December.

US Fed speakers are plentiful, but attention will evidently go to chairwoman Yellen who gives her semi-annual testimony before Congress. We don't expect Fed Chairwoman Yellen to give much more information on the outlook for rates. The Fed is firmly in wait-and-see mode, as the lastest Fed statement showed. Yellen doesn't want to stimulate expectations for a March rate increase, but she will repeat that the Fed is close to reaching its targets and maybe refer to the Dec rate projections for 2017 (3 hikes). Yellen probably will only give precise indications on the timing of the next rate hike when she gets more clarity on the size, timing and composition of the proposed fiscal stimulus. We suspect that Trump, will use his appearance before Congress on February 28 to give more details on fiscal policy.

Yellen slightly supportive for US Treasuries?

Overnight, Asian risk sentiment deteriorated compared with yesterday's European/US' positive bias following the latest lapse of Trump's administration. National security adviser Flynn was forced to resign following allegations of illegally discussing US sanctions with the Russian ambassador. Main equity indices lose around 0.25% with Japan underperforming on the back of a stronger yen. The US Note future marginally gains ground suggesting a slightly stronger Bund opening.

Today's eco calendar is interesting with German ZEW, EMU industrial production and US NFIB small business optimism and PPI. Nevertheless, the data will probably only be of second tier importance as Fed chairwoman Yellen testifies before the US Senate. We expect her to cling on to the Fed's scenario of 3 rate hikes in 2017, but refrain from pointing to the March meeting for the next step in the tightening cycle. The market implied probability of 3 hikes this year is currently 37.7%, suggesting that more repositioning could happen if Yellen stresses this future path. However, odds of a March rate hike are currently 30%. If Yellen doesn't use today's opportunity to refer to March, the window of opportunity to "pre-announce" a near-term move will rapidly close. Short term, this effect might prime the full 2017 scenario and support US Treasuries somewhat via a decline of the March rate hike probability.

Technically, the Bund (164.90) and US Note future (125-09/16) failed to break key resistance and we still expect these levels to hold. So while prices may still go against our bearish view short-term, it only opens opportunities longer term to enter short core bond positions at better levels. Longer term, US investors still have to adapt to the Fed's 2017 rate hike scenario (3 hikes) while European investors may face another "recalibration" of the ECB's APP in H2 2017.

Download The Full Sunrise Market Commentary