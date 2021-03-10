The US treasury auctioned 3y bonds without any hiccups. Long tenor US yields have cooled off a bit with 10y now at 1.54%. The focus today will be on the response to the 10y auction today and 30y auction tomorrow.
A cool off in long term US yields has dampened the advance of the US Dollar. The Euro is finding support around 1.1850 and GBP around 1.38. Gold too has bounced back a bit on account of USD weakness.
Asian currencies too are seeing a bit of respite after a sell off in the last few sessions. The Rupee yesterday ended at the strongest point of the day and is likely to open around 72.91 today. Rupee has outperformed it's Asian and EM peers in the recent phase of USD strength. SDL auction cutoffs were in line with expectations. The RBI will conduct a special OMO today wherein it will buy Rs 20000crs of longer maturity papers. Domestic equities continue to remain resilient.
Feb China inflation came in a bit higher than expected. US Feb CPI is due today. USDINR market would be shut tomorrow for a domestic holiday. Tomorrow the focus will be on the ECB policy to see it's stance towards growth in Eurozone and whether it expresses concern about rising long term yields.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1850 amid dollar’s rebound, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD extends losses towards 1.1850 heading into early European trading. Resurgent US dollar demand amid stabilizing Treasury yields and risk-off mood weigh on the spot. Focus shifts to the US CPI and stimulus vote.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered below 1.3900 as UK unlock optimism fades, US stimulus in focus
GBP/USD wavers in a choppy range above 1.3850 following early Asian losses. The risk sentiment dwindles ahead of US stimulus news and amid fears of covid resurgence due to the re-opening of the UK economy.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano has recently come out of a technical pattern resistance, and bulls are fighting to sustain the breakout. Over the last couple of weeks, ADA has comparatively been in consolidation. The breakout above the symmetrical triangle pattern points ADA toward a new record high at $1.56.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.