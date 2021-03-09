While the US 10y yield is facing some resistance around 1.62%, the shorter end has inched higher overnight with 2y yield now at 0.16%. This has caused the US Dollar to strengthen. The Nasdaq which is tech heavy is under performing the Dow and the S&P.
The Yen has weakened past 109 mark against the Dollar and is at a 9 month low. AUD, EUR and GBP are also getting sold on upticks. Weak German Industrial production data too weighed on the Euro. Asian currencies are under pressure on account of outflows from debt markets as a result of higher US yields. Asian equities are mixed.
Rupee too has been under pressure, as is evident from offshore points which are 10p higher than onshore. However, selling related to overseas fund raising by Indian corporates has so far capped up side in USD/INR. Sentiment in the bond markets is pessimistic on account of higher US yields and elevated crude prices. It will be interesting to see how the SDL auction goes through today. Sell off in the rates market continues with 3y OIS at 4.82% and 5y OIS at 5.42.
Focus will be on how the auction of US treasuries unfold. Last time it was the tepid response in the auction to the 7y paper that had triggered a sell off in US treasuries.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1850 as Treasury yields retreat
EUR/USD recovers from multi-month lows of 1.1836, tracking a drop in the US 10-year yield. China's state funds intervene in stock markets, weakening the haven demand for the dollar. The euro's bounce could be short-lived, as yields are likely to continue trending higher.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3800 as US dollar eases with yields
GBP/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.38 ahead of the London open. The cable advances for the first time in five days as the US dollar eases from the multi-month highs. The vaccine and optimism and the UK’s planned exit from the covid lockdown favor the bulls.
Gold: Descending channel breakdown, death-cross favours bears
A combination of factors dragged gold to fresh multi-month lows on Monday. A modest pullback in the US bond yields extended some support to the metal. The underlying bullish sentiment should keep a lid on any meaningful recovery.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index eyes minor pullback after four-day winning run
The dollar index (DXY) has retreated from the session high of 92.50 to 92.40. The pullback may be extended further as the hourly chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence. It occurs when an indicator charts lower highs contradicting higher highs on the price chart and often paves the way for pullbacks.