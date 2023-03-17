Share:

Treasury Secretary Yellen was questioned on the Hill yesterday and stating clearly that bank rescues are not for everyone? The banking crisis may just be beginning after all.

We delve into the latest updates on the ongoing banking crisis including the recent testimony of Treasury Secretary Yellen on Capitol Hill, where she made it clear that bank rescues are not guaranteed for all institutions. This has raised concerns about the stability of the banking system, especially in light of the ongoing economic fallout from the pandemic.

Moreover, we touch upon the escalating tensions in Ukraine and the war risks that it poses to the global economy. Additionally, we report on a recent incident involving a Russian fighter jet hitting a drone, highlighting the potential for military conflicts to further destabilize financial markets.

