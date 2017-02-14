Yellen Goes to Capitol Hill

The march continues, - into stocks and out of bonds as all 3 indices make new highs yet again…Financials, Industrials, Tech, all lead the way….....as expectations of brighter days ahead drive the story. the headlines say it all:



"Trump Trade Lifts Stocks to More Records as S&P Reaches $20 trillion in Market Cap"



"US Stocks Continue Record Run"



As of last night’s, closing bell- the S&P now has a mkt value of over $20 trillion - That is 20 with 12 zeros’ (20,000,000,000,000) - as investors/traders pour into US stocks....now some of this is a 'pain trade' (short covering), guys that have been betting on a correction (thus going short stocks) after all 3 indexes broke new highs.... and since they have failed to stop going higher - the shorts NEED to cover - they can no longer keep risking the capital - which essentially means that they become buyers - which then only adds to the demand - sellers realize this and pull back - causing 'the pain' to be increased as buyers need to reach higher and higher to buy stock....- it is a vicious and painful circle.



Add in legitimate 'long only' buyers....asset managers/investors that need to put capital to work and while they try to be patient and look for weakness as opportunity - at some point they can't keep sitting on wads of cash - investing mandates demand that the money be put to work.....and so it is.....Look - the S&P is now up some 13% since November.....with almost zero pullback....all on talk that change is coming - that the talk of deregulation, tax reform, economic reform are more than just chatter.- in fact the way that investors are reacting would suggest that all of these 'reforms' have been voted on and passed and that the road ahead is clear.....FULL STOP!



This is where we need to be cautious......volumes are low, volatility is low/complacency is high, interest rates while still low (negative in some parts of the world) are on the rise, macro data both here and abroad continues to be mixed and we have NOT seen any reforms yet. Foreign creditors are rethinking their investments in US Treasuries.....and are hitting the SELL button on their keyboards - driving prices down while driving yields up and if this trend continues then why would anybody aggressively buy Treasuries? (Answer: They won't). Is it the prospect of bigger deficits and higher inflation that is causing them to re-assess or is it the idea that interest rates are on the rise faster than expected.



And do not discount what investors are thinking about what is going on at the FED - as of Friday - there are now 3 vacancies on the board.....vacancies that Trump gets to fill.....so who will it be? What will the FED look like 6 months from now? Remember - up until now the FED has been in a very accommodative mode and investors have become accustomed to the guidance offered up by Janet Yellen - but that could all change if the FED appointments are more hawkish subjecting the country to more rate hikes than what the mkt/investors expect. We are about to hear more from the FED on Tues/Wed this week - when Janet takes to Capitol Hill to give her semi-annual Humphrey Hawkins Testimony. How much will she reveal about the mind of the FED? What will she say about Trump's policies and how they may affect FED moves? Will she stick to the 3 rate increases this year or will she try and prepare the mkts for 4?



Now that being said - it is beginning to feel a bit 'irrational' isn't it? Trump signs an executive order trying to roll back some regulations and the other side takes him to court to block any such move. Healthcare reform - one of the top 10 agenda items has suddenly gone quiet - as the reform may not be so easy to accomplish. Tax reform - while another top 10 item - is also going to come under extreme scrutiny and while Trump promises to announce a 'phenomenal' plan in 3 weeks - the jury is still out - What will the plan be? Is it realistic? Will it get bi-partisan support or will the Democrats try to blow it up? Will the Republicans stand together or will the special interest groups continue to poison the well? How much longer can we 'jawbone' the mkts higher?



[Jawboning is the art of arm-twisting. It is the attempt to persuade/pressure change without really doing anything....other than talking and promising change. It is like what Uncle Mario (Draghi) did back in 2012 (When the EU was circling the drain) when he said that "The ECB (European Central Bank) would do whatever it takes" to save the Union and the Euro. The point of that message was to assure the mkts/investors that the ECB stood ready to assist without really assisting. They 'jawboned' the mkts higher]



So now - the correction that has been talked about for so long has failed to materialize and THAT is exactly what you have to be careful of......the fact that the mkt has gone straight up - with very little pullback - should be a warning sign....it should scream - "What has really changed - yet?" - and the answer is not so much.......and while 4Q earnings did come in better than expected - forward guidance for the 1Q of 2017 is a bit more muted than the very optimistic expectations of 11% - so caution ahead is appropriate.



Because if you get one negative headline, just one, watch out.....the buyers will disappear and the sellers will all run for the door.... automation and algorithmic trading will cause swift decisive moves as they take the 'fluff out'. Recall the speed at which the mkts collapsed on August 24th, 2015 after the Chinese devalued the Yuan and caught mkts by surprise. The Dow lost 1000 pts in the mins after the opening bell rang as the buyers went on strike and the sellers panicked.



Overnight the Senate finally confirmed Steve Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary - the vote was along party lines as expected. In Europe Credit Suisse announced another round of layoffs - promising to CUT another 6500 jobs as 4Q losses exceeded the estimates...investors though love this news and take the stock higher...The Italians report that 4Q GDP was up 0.2% leaving the full year growth rate at 1.1% - better than expectations of 1%. Mike Flynn - Trumps National Security Advisor resigns over the latest allegations that he gave Pence 'incomplete information' concerning his ties to Russia... and Elon Musk (TESLA Fame) tells the world that humans MUST merge with machines or RISK becoming irrelevant in the AI (Artificial Intelligence) age saying:



"Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence. It's mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output."



The digital version of myself? How's that working for you?



US futures are flat this morning after the Flynn resignation and caution ahead of Janet’s appearance on Capitol Hill later on. Asian mkts ended the day a bit lower – Chinese CPI rose 2.5% - beating expectations of 2.4%, and their PPI rose 6.9% vs. the exp of 6.5%. In Europe inflation and GDP data mostly hit it on the head.



Yellen’s testimony will be MUST WATCH TV this morning….March is not considered an ‘at risk’ month for any move in rates – in fact it is only pricing in a 20% chance of a rate rise vs. June’s 60% chance. …. Members of Congress are expected to grill her and all of this has the ability to cause some volatility today if investors ‘hear’ something that they don’t expect.



We will get PPI today – exp of 0.3% - keep your eyes on this…anything substantially stronger will point to rising inflation. We will get 3 other Fed speakers today. Richmond’s Jeffrey Lacker at 8:50, Atlanta’s Dennis Lockhart (lame duck) at 12:50 and Dallas’s Robert Kaplan at 1 pm.



Take Good Care

KP

Dover Sole Meuniere



You will need: Dover sole (or lemon sole) flour, s&p, butter/oil, lemon, parsley and capers (optional).



Rinse and pat dry the filets - Combine flour, salt and pepper - dredge the filets and set aside.



In a skillet over medium-low heat, melt the butter and add a splash of Olive oil to prevent the butter from burning. As soon as the butter stops foaming place the filets in the pan - being sure not to overcrowd the pan (maybe 3 fillets at a time).



Cook for 2 - 3 mins then turn and cook for an additional 2 - 3 mins depending on thickness of the filet. Only turn once during cooking.

Place the filet on a warmed platter and melt a bit more butter in the skillet - turn off the heat so that you do not burn the butter....squeeze the fresh lemon into the butter - add capers if you want and stir together. When completed - pour this sauce over the filets - sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve immediately.



Serve this dish with French cut green beans - that are first blanched in salted water, then shocked in a cold bath then quickly sautéed in a bit of butter and s&p. Easy, quick and good for you. Enjoy with a light refreshing glass of white wine.





Buon Appetito.