Yellen Drives Greenback Higher

AUD / USD

Expected Range 0.7620 - 0.7720

The Australian dollar opens this morning marginally lower having enjoyed mixed fortunes throughout trade on Tuesday. Moving higher throughout the domestic session the AUD rallied through 3 month highs after an NAB report showed business confidence grew at a faster rate than expected in January while Chinese inflation data surpassed expectations. Touching 0.7696 the Aussie then suffered heavy selling pressure relinquishing all daily gains and moving through 0.7650 to intraday lows at 0.7620. Comments from Janet Yellen drove the Greenback higher as the Fed Chair proffered an upbeat assessment of future rate hikes and lay the groundwork for three monetary policy adjustments throughout 2017. Having found support on an approach toward 0.76 the AUD recovered some of the evening’s losses and opens this morning buying 0.7654 U.S cents. Attentions now turn to domestic Consumer Sentiment ahead of Key U.S inflation data and tomorrow’s employment prints.

NZD / USD

Expected Range: 0.7125 - 0.7240

The New Zealand dollar traded in a narrow range in the local trading session yesterday (0.7170 – 0.7200) against its US counterpart as an increase in January food prices 0.9% saw little movement in currency markets. With the food price index having a 19% weighting on the CPI index, it is expected this could now cement an acceleration in annual figures above the current 1.2% reading in Q4 2016. Janet Yellen’s semi-annual testimony overnight saw the Kiwi drop immediately fifty basis points to a low of 0.7135 with a March Fed Reserve interest rate hike still on the table. Across the Tasman, the Australian dollar fared better with a jump in NAB business confidence pushing the Kiwi lower from 94.00 Australian cents yesterday morning to 93.60 Australian cents on open. The Kiwi has recovered slightly to 0.7165 this morning against the greenback and the market looks to overnight readings of US CPI and retail sales.

GBP / AUD

Expected Range: 1.6200 - 1.6375

The Great British Pound suffered a sharp and sudden sell off Tuesday falling back through 1.25 U.S Cents and touching 2 week lows at 1.2449. A softer than expected year on year inflation print prompted investors to sell down Sterling on expectations the Bank Of England may looked to extend its stimulatory monetary policy platform. Softer price belies expectations the BoE may need to raise rates to combat escalating inflation as the weaker GBP forces imports higher and investors subsequently adjusted positions following the weaker than anticipated data release. Attentions now turn to unemployment data and wage growth as another key marker future inflation pressures.

USD, EUR, JPY

The U.S Dollar enjoyed mixed fortunes through trade on Tuesday advancing early before relinquishing gains into the daily close. US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen gave a fairly upbeat testimony to the Senate Banking Committee. As long as the US economy continues to show signs of strengthening the Federal Reserve will look to continue to hike interest rates. The market now pricing in a forty-five percent chance of an interest rate hike next month. On the back of this hawkish tone the US Dollar advanced to a three-week high against a group of key currency counterparts. A busy calendar ahead tonight in the US with the release of CPI, Retail Sales, Industrial Production for the month of January. The EUR/USD pair is currently trading at 1.0576. We now expect support to hold on moves approaching 1.0520 while any upward push will likely meet resistance around 1.0625.