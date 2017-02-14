Yellen drives dollar to February high

Despite a raft of European data, it was Yellen which has truly moved markets, with the dollar spiking after a hawkish set of comments

Indices weaken towards the close

UK inflation ever closer to target

Yellen comments send the dollar soaring



In a day where the European session was jam packed full of notable economic announcements, it has surprisingly been the US session which has grabbed the headlines, with a hawkish Yellen sending stocks lower this afternoon. There is a clear desire for markets to be pushed higher once more, with US indices in particular hitting new highs on a near daily basis. Given the tendency for pullbacks to be bought into, there will be many who will see today’s weakness merely as another buying opportunity.



UK inflation picture continues to push higher, with CPI now just 0.2% away from the 2% target set by the chancellor. The reflation effects of a weak pound are unlikely to go away anytime soon, and with the recent rise of energy prices coupled with a worldwide trend of rising core inflation, the BoE will be worrying about what to do if inflation continues to gain ground.



Janet Yellen played few games attempting to move the markets in her favour today, speculating that it would be unwise to wait too long before raising rates further. Yellen’s speech struck a distinctly hawkish tone with the markets, pushing the dollar index to a three week high. There is a clear carry trade growing in favour of the dollar, with the prospect of higher rates largely unmatched across the developed world.