Yellen drives dollar to February high
Despite a raft of European data, it was Yellen which has truly moved markets, with the dollar spiking after a hawkish set of comments
- Indices weaken towards the close
- UK inflation ever closer to target
- Yellen comments send the dollar soaring
In a day where the European session was jam packed full of notable economic announcements, it has surprisingly been the US session which has grabbed the headlines, with a hawkish Yellen sending stocks lower this afternoon. There is a clear desire for markets to be pushed higher once more, with US indices in particular hitting new highs on a near daily basis. Given the tendency for pullbacks to be bought into, there will be many who will see today’s weakness merely as another buying opportunity.
UK inflation picture continues to push higher, with CPI now just 0.2% away from the 2% target set by the chancellor. The reflation effects of a weak pound are unlikely to go away anytime soon, and with the recent rise of energy prices coupled with a worldwide trend of rising core inflation, the BoE will be worrying about what to do if inflation continues to gain ground.
Janet Yellen played few games attempting to move the markets in her favour today, speculating that it would be unwise to wait too long before raising rates further. Yellen’s speech struck a distinctly hawkish tone with the markets, pushing the dollar index to a three week high. There is a clear carry trade growing in favour of the dollar, with the prospect of higher rates largely unmatched across the developed world.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.