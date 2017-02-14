Yellen caps resistance in US Treasuries, more downside

Rates

Yellen sends US Treasuries modestly lower

Yesterday, global core bonds traded uneventful in the run-up to Fed chairwoman Yellen's semi-annual testimony before a Senate commission. She reiterated that the evolution of the economy warrants further gradual increases in the federal funds rate, but didn't specifically refer to March in her statement. Nevertheless, waiting too long to tighten policy would be unwise she said. The implied probability of a March rate hike rose to a modest 34% from 30% before her speech (see graph), close to the levels from immediately after the December rate increase. The June meeting is still favoured by markets for the next Fed rate hike with a 73.5% probability, up a marginal 2%. For the whole of 2017, the market discounts only 2 rate increases while the Fed's rate projections include three rate increases. There's a considerable amount of uncertainty about the fiscal outlook at this stage and the Fed doesn't want to base its current rate policy on speculation. Concluding, Yellen was positive on the economic outlook and on the progress to date for its targets of full unemployment and 2% inflation, but retained her gradual approach to policy setting. She kept her options open for a March hike by warning it would be unwise to delay it too long. US Treasuries spiked lower, but rebounded modestly off the lows during and after her comments, suggesting markets didn't draw final conclusions from her testimony. Data watching will be key.

In a daily perspective, the US yield curve shifted 2 bps (30-yr) to 4.8 bps (5-yr) higher, the belly outperforming, suggesting that Yellen's message was considered as modestly important for the monetary policy outlook. The German yield curve bear steepened with yields up to 4.8 bps (30-yr) higher. On intra-EMU bond markets, 10-yr yield spread changes versus Germany narrowed modestly (up to 3 bps for Italy and Spain).

Busy US eco calendar: No spectacular data surprises

The US economic calendar contains 5 important items. Following Yellen's speech, data will again get full attention. We feel that the eco data won't show an acceleration of activity nor a dangerous rise in inflation. Data may be close to consensus with maybe marginal chances for a disappointment. January inflation is expected to have risen to 2.4% Y/Y from 2.1% Y/Y previously, but the core inflation is expected to have slid slightly to 2.1% Y/Y.

Gasoline prices will be behind the expected rise of the headline figure, while the slight weakening of the core might be due to the clothing component, which was weak recently. Used cars prices and shelter cost are behind the 0.2% M/M increase of the core CPI. We have no reasons to distance us from consensus. Retail sales might have been again weak in January. After a strong Q4, unit car sales have eased, while higher gasoline prices will support the gasoline sales, but that's mostly a price effect. So, the report may show some moderation in consumption growth. January industrial production will have been held back by unseasonably warm weather affecting utility output negatively, while mining will be strong (due to increased drilling activity). Manufacturing output will rise modestly, given the small rise in manufacturing hours worked. However, the stronger manufacturing confidence should gradually strengthen manufacturing output in the next months. The NY Fed manufacturing and the NAHB on the contrary should stick near recent high levels.

Yellen caps resistance in US Treasuries, more downside

Overnight, most Asian stock markets built on WS's positive risk sentiment and even extend gains. The US Note future and Brent crude trade stable suggesting that the Bund might nevertheless open neutral.

Today's eco calendar heats up in the US. Markets will especially focus on the inflation data. Consensus expects CPI to rise further above 2%, due to energy, but core inflation is expected to edge lower. Fed Yellen delivers the second part of her Humphrey-Hawkins testimony to the House and might get a grilling from lawmakers. Nevertheless, her bottom line was clear yesterday (see above) and should strengthen markets' reaction in case of strong US eco data, which we don't expect though today. With Yellen out of the way, markets might start counting down to President Trump's "phenomenal" fiscal stimulus plans, pulling US Treasuries towards the December low around 122-14+, especially if equities should steam ahead.

Technically, the Bund (164.90) and US Note future (125-09/16) failed to break key resistance and we expect these levels to hold. US investors still have to adapt to the Fed's 2017 rate hike scenario (3 hikes). The market implied probability of 3 hikes this year rose modestly from 37.5% to 42.5% yesterday and the odds of a March rate improved from 30% to 34%.

European investors may face another "recalibration" of the ECB's APP in H2 2017.

Download The Full Sunrise Market Commentary