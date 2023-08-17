Danish card data suggests that consumer spending was 1.5% higher in July compared to same month last year. This means that year over year spending growth declined compared to June where spending grew 2.8%. This points to a more modest spending behaviour in July than in June.
With consumer prices up 3.1% in July 2023 compared to July 2022, the data suggests a decline in inflation adjusted July spending at 1.5% compared to July of 2022. In June we observed the first month since April 2022 with positive growth in inflation adjusted spending, however July spending growth sneaked back into negative territory.
Nominal non-energy card spending rose by 2.5% in July, which was a little higher than spending including energy. This is mainly because spending in gas stations was around 17% lower than a year ago in nominal terms, due to a heavy decline in fuel prices. Energy adjusted inflation figures remain elevated at 5.3%, which means that inflation adjusted non-energy card spending declined by 2.6% in July compared to same month a year ago.
The extremely rainy summer in Denmark seems to have boosted travel spending. Spending at travel agencies rose by 28% year over year in July, while spending on airlines rose by 3%, which is the first month with positive growth since March. Airlines spending increased over 7% if we account for lower flight prices as well.
Spending in cinemas rose by nearly 70% in July compared to the same month of 2022. The combination of a rainy summer in Denmark and premiere of two highly anticipated Hollywood movies were the cure for the cinema spending, which had been stalled with negative year over year growth rates in May and June.
