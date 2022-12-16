The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its interest rates by 50bp as expected yesterday, and President Christine Lagarde said that the ECB will raise the rates by another 50bp at the next meeting. Then by another 50bp in the meeting after that. And another 50bp in the meeting after that. Then another one!
European yields spiked during Madame Lagarde’s speech. The DAX and the CAC fell more than 3%.
The S&P500 slipped below its 100-DMA, as Nasdaq fell below its 50-DMA. The EURUSD spiked to 1.0736, the highest level since April.
The significant hawkish shift in ECB’s policy stance, and the determination of the European leaders to shot inflation to the ground should continue giving some more support to the euro, therefore, price pullbacks in EURUSD could be interesting dip buying opportunities for a further rally toward the 1.10 mark.
And if the US dollar strengthened yesterday, it was certainly due to a heavy selloff in stocks and bonds that ended up with investors sitting on cash. Other than that, the data released in the US yesterday was not brilliant! The retail sales fell by most in a year; holiday shopping apparently didn’t help improve numbers. The Empire Manufacturing index tanked from 4.5 to -11, versus -1 expected by analysts. Both data hinted at a slowing economic growth in the US, which should normally boost recession fears and keep the Fed hawks at bay. And that could mean a further downside correction in the dollar in the run up to Xmas.
In Individual stock news, Netflix slumped more than 8.5% on news that its new ad-supported versions didn’t kick off well, as most people preferred keeping ads away when they were in the middle of the Meghan and Harry drama!
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0650 after EU PMIs
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains at around 1.0650 in the European session on Friday. The data from the Eurozone showed that S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs both recovered modestly in early December, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2150 despite upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.2150 on Friday. Although the data from the UK showed that S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs both recovered modestly in early December, the Pound Sterling struggles to find demand post-BOE.
Gold struggles to sustain above $1,780 despite subdued US Dollar
Gold price is struggling to sustain above the crucial resistance of $1,780.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is facing immense pressure as the western central banks have hiked their interest rates to gain strength in their battle against stubborn inflation.
Stellar joins hands with United Nations to grant Ukrainian refugees with USDC
Stellar (XLM) and the rest of the crypto market suffered a major setback in February when Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, as the markets recovered, cryptocurrency has become an important means of transaction in Ukraine.
Hawkish goodbye to 2022
In a week that saw the broader market's 2023 pivot hope dashed, investors are examining the overnight movement with great detail to determine if the collapse in risk sentiment is part of a larger economic issue