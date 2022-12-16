The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its interest rates by 50bp as expected yesterday, and President Christine Lagarde said that the ECB will raise the rates by another 50bp at the next meeting. Then by another 50bp in the meeting after that. And another 50bp in the meeting after that. Then another one!

European yields spiked during Madame Lagarde’s speech. The DAX and the CAC fell more than 3%.

The S&P500 slipped below its 100-DMA, as Nasdaq fell below its 50-DMA. The EURUSD spiked to 1.0736, the highest level since April.

The significant hawkish shift in ECB’s policy stance, and the determination of the European leaders to shot inflation to the ground should continue giving some more support to the euro, therefore, price pullbacks in EURUSD could be interesting dip buying opportunities for a further rally toward the 1.10 mark.

And if the US dollar strengthened yesterday, it was certainly due to a heavy selloff in stocks and bonds that ended up with investors sitting on cash. Other than that, the data released in the US yesterday was not brilliant! The retail sales fell by most in a year; holiday shopping apparently didn’t help improve numbers. The Empire Manufacturing index tanked from 4.5 to -11, versus -1 expected by analysts. Both data hinted at a slowing economic growth in the US, which should normally boost recession fears and keep the Fed hawks at bay. And that could mean a further downside correction in the dollar in the run up to Xmas.

In Individual stock news, Netflix slumped more than 8.5% on news that its new ad-supported versions didn’t kick off well, as most people preferred keeping ads away when they were in the middle of the Meghan and Harry drama!