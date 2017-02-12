XAUUSD Weekly , Daily & Hourly Overview

The Yellow Metal is in correction mode after breaking the rising channel in the hourly time frame. The next minimum support is at 1219, 1211 and it can also extend towards 1201.We will look for the buying opportunity from the support zone. A couple of reversal candle in daily chart is, also the favor of short-term selling. The overall trend is still bullish, and there is enough momentum in the weekly chart to take gold toward next high and longer term target at 1271-75.The movement and closing above 1249-51 in weekly time frame chart will give confidence for buyers to hold the positions for 1271-75.

Today I am sharing weekly, daily and hourly time frame charts to give my logical, technical thoughts for next movement.

Weekly Gold Chart

Daily Gold Chart

1-Hour Gold Chart

Support & Resistance

Weekly Support: 1197-1201

Weekly Resistance: 1271-75

Daily Support: 1215

Daily Resistance: 1245

Hourly Support: 1219

Hourly Resistance: 1236

