XAUUSD Weekly , Daily & Hourly Overview
The Yellow Metal is in correction mode after breaking the rising channel in the hourly time frame. The next minimum support is at 1219, 1211 and it can also extend towards 1201.We will look for the buying opportunity from the support zone. A couple of reversal candle in daily chart is, also the favor of short-term selling. The overall trend is still bullish, and there is enough momentum in the weekly chart to take gold toward next high and longer term target at 1271-75.The movement and closing above 1249-51 in weekly time frame chart will give confidence for buyers to hold the positions for 1271-75.
Today I am sharing weekly, daily and hourly time frame charts to give my logical, technical thoughts for next movement.
Weekly Gold Chart
Daily Gold Chart
1-Hour Gold Chart
Support & Resistance
Weekly Support: 1197-1201
Weekly Resistance: 1271-75
Daily Support: 1215
Daily Resistance: 1245
Hourly Support: 1219
Hourly Resistance: 1236
Interested in XAUUSD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1233.70
- R2 1233.61
- R1 1233.45
- PP 1233.36
-
- S1 1233.20
- S2 1233.11
- S3 1232.95
Our website is providing Pure Technical Analysis for educational purpose only. We are not financial consultant and doesn’t providing any signal calls for traders.