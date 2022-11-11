Most likely, as a few weeks ago, a large correction pattern is forming on XAUUSD, taking the form of a cycle triple zigzag.
The 1H timeframe shows the structure of the completed cycle intervening wave x, which looks like a bearish triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ.
There is a possibility that the cycle wave z takes the form of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ, and now the price is in the second actionary wave Ⓨ.
It is assumed that the primary double zigzag may end near 1802.65. At that level, wave Ⓨ will be at 161.8% of wave Ⓦ.
However, there is a possibility where the downward movement of the pair will continue in the cycle wave x. The final primary wave is under development.
Thus, a downward movement of XAUUSD is expected in the near future. The primary wave Ⓩ may take the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).
The final of the correction pattern zigzag (A)-(B)-(C) is possible near 1563.07. At that level, primary wave Ⓩ will be at 76.4% of primary wave Ⓨ.
Only after reaching the specified level, the development of the cycle wave z will begin.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
