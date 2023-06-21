Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0900 on steady US Dollar, Powell eyed
EUR/USD is lacking a clear directional bias while fluctuating in a tight channel above 1.0900 on Wednesday. The pair is following the footprints of the sideways action in the US Dollar Index, as traders stay cautious ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 as focus shifts to Powell
GBP/USD briefly dropped below 1.2700 in the European session before staging a modest rebound. Despite hot UK inflation data for May, the risk-averse market atmosphere makes it difficult for Pound Sterling to find demand. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
Gold stays in daily range above $1,930
Gold price trades in a narrow band $1,930 on Wednesday after having declined sharply on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays calm near 3.75% ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony, not allowing XAU/USD to gather directional momentum.
Litecoin price could hit $100 on LTC halving in six weeks
Litecoin’s block rewards will slash from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC after the third halving event. But Litecoin price continues to hover under $80, at the mercy of Bitcoin’s volatility.
Due up: Another hefty dose of “Fed speak”
China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses after the PBOC's policy measure likely fell short of expectations or even what was needed. And local markets are unlikely to get much relief if the tone in the US markets provides its usual lead-in to Asia.