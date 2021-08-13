XAU/USD remains in the long-term bull market territory, above the key long-term support level of 1592.00. Therefore, if the short-term resistance level of 1765.00 is broken, the chances of XAU/USD returning to the balance line and the key level of 1805.00 will increase.

The breakdown of the local resistance level of 1832.00 will provoke further growth, first to the local resistance level of 1916.00, and then, in case of its breakdown, to the local resistance levels of 1963.00, 1976.00, 2000.00.

In an alternative scenario and in case of further strengthening of the dollar, the XAU/USD decline will resume with targets at support levels of 1685.00 (Fibonacci level 61.8% of the correction to the growth wave since November 2015 and the level of 1050.00), 1655.00, 1592.00, 1560.00 (Fibonacci level 50%).

A breakdown of the short-term support level of 1750.00 may become a signal for the implementation of this scenario.

Trading recommendations

Sell Stop 1748.00. Stop-Loss 1771.00. Take-Profit 1685.00, 1655.00, 1592.00, 1560.00.

Buy Stop 1771.00. Stop-Loss 1748.00. Take-Profit 1795.00, 1805.00, 1832.00, 1900.00, 1916.00, 1963.00, 1976.00, 2000.00, 2010.00.