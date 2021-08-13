XAU/USD remains in the long-term bull market territory, above the key long-term support level of 1592.00. Therefore, if the short-term resistance level of 1765.00 is broken, the chances of XAU/USD returning to the balance line and the key level of 1805.00 will increase.
The breakdown of the local resistance level of 1832.00 will provoke further growth, first to the local resistance level of 1916.00, and then, in case of its breakdown, to the local resistance levels of 1963.00, 1976.00, 2000.00.
In an alternative scenario and in case of further strengthening of the dollar, the XAU/USD decline will resume with targets at support levels of 1685.00 (Fibonacci level 61.8% of the correction to the growth wave since November 2015 and the level of 1050.00), 1655.00, 1592.00, 1560.00 (Fibonacci level 50%).
A breakdown of the short-term support level of 1750.00 may become a signal for the implementation of this scenario.
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 1748.00. Stop-Loss 1771.00. Take-Profit 1685.00, 1655.00, 1592.00, 1560.00.
Buy Stop 1771.00. Stop-Loss 1748.00. Take-Profit 1795.00, 1805.00, 1832.00, 1900.00, 1916.00, 1963.00, 1976.00, 2000.00, 2010.00.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1750 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750 amid a cautious market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. The dollar retreats with the Treasury yields ahead of US Prelim Consumer Sentiment data.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3800 despite US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.3800 despite a broadly softer US dollar. Mixed UK economic data, Delta covid variant fears and Fed’s tapering expectations weigh on the higher-yielding currency, the pound. Focus on US Consumer Sentiment.
XAU/USD remains focused on $1767 upside target
Gold price is easing back towards $1750, having refreshed four-day highs at $1760 in the last hours. Despite the minor pullback, the bullish potential in gold price remains intact amid the ongoing weakness in the Treasury yields, which remains a drag on the US dollar.
Litecoin price escapes selling pressure, LTC aims for $190
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next after breaking crucial resistance.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic
The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.