In the first half of the trading day on Friday, the dollar is trying to develop an upward trend, and it happens despite the absence of positive drivers for the dollar. However, the DXY dollar index needs to overcome at least 4 local resistance levels 102.00, 102.48, 102.74, 103.02 in order to resume positive dynamics and head towards this year's local maximum of 105.87.

It is curious that despite the high risks of recession in the US and global economies and the continued high inflation, gold is declining in price today, also reacting to the strengthened dollar. It is possible that investors are preparing for the upcoming Fed meeting in early May, starting to gradually fix profits and close some of the long positions in gold.

Its quotes are very sensitive to the decisions of the world's largest Central Banks, primarily the Fed, on interest rates. When monetary conditions tighten, gold quotes tend to decline. Conversely, if at the May 2-3 meeting, the Fed leadership signals an imminent suspension of the policy tightening process and its reversal by the end of the year, then we will probably soon be able to see new record highs in the quotes of the XAU/USD pair and gold, perhaps even higher than the all-time high of $2070.00 per ounce, reached in March of 2022.

From a technical point of view, the XAU/USD pair broke today the important short-term support level 2001.00 and the psychologically significant level 2000.00 and is falling towards this week's low 1970.00. If this milestone is passed, then the maximum achievement of the sellers, in our opinion, may be the capture of the support levels of 1964.00, 1957.00. Only when the support level of 1944.00 is broken, it will be possible to think about short positions in gold and the XAU/USD pair.

The strong bullish momentum in the XAU/USD pair continues, keeping it in the zone of the psychologically significant mark of $2000.00 per ounce. The pair is trading in a bullish market above key support levels 1732.00, 1780.00, 1851.00, 1870.00.

Support levels: 1982.00, 1964.00, 1957.00, 1944.00, 1896.00, 1870.00, 1851.00, 1843.00, 1800.00.

Resistance levels: 2000.00, 2002.00, 2015.00, 2048.00, 2070.00.