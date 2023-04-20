XAU/USD: The final leg of the bullish zigzag has started

It is assumed that Gold forms a double zigzag, which consists of three main sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ inside the cycle wave z.
The primary sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ are most likely already formed, and the third sub-wave Ⓨ is in the process of development.
The wave Ⓨ can take a standard zigzag shape. Intermediate waves (A) and (B), impulse and correction, are finished. In the near future, market participants may observe growth in the intermediate impulse (C).
The price may rise to 2149.67. At that level, primary wave Ⓨ will be at 100% of wave Ⓦ.
In the second variant, the impulse wave (A) ended not so long ago, its fifth wave is the ending diagonal.
At the moment, it is possible to observe a decrease in the price and the development of an intermediate correction (B). There is a high probability that this correction will take the form of a standard zigzag A-B-C, as shown in the chart.
The final wave (B) is probably near 1898.48. At that level, it will be at 61.8% of impulse (A).
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
