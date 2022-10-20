The current Gold chart suggests the development of a large correction pattern, which takes the form of a cycle triple zigzag.
The 1H timeframe shows the structure of the bearish cycle intervening wave x, which looks like a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ.
There is a possibility that the cycle wave z takes the form of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ, and now the price is in its first actionary wave Ⓦ.
Apparently, the bearish correction (B) of the intermediate degree could come to an end as part of the primary wave Ⓦ. Thus, in the near future, the price will rise in impulse (C), which may complete the zigzag pattern (A)-(B)-(C) near 1737.33. At that level, impulses (A) and (C) will be equal.
Let's consider the second option, where the downward movement of the pair continues in the cycle wave x. The final primary wave Ⓩ is under development.
Thus, a downward movement of XAUUSD is expected in the near future. The primary wave Ⓩ may take the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).
The final of the correction pattern zigzag (A)-(B)-(C) is possible near 1565.62. At that level, primary wave Ⓩ will be at 76.4% of primary wave Ⓨ.
Only after reaching the specified level, the development of the cycle wave z will begin.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD accelerates decline after faltering at critical resistance
AUD/USD retreated from a weekly high of 0.6355, as the poor performance of US equities boosted the greenback. US indexes ended the day in the red after an early surge.
EUR/USD trims intraday gains and trades below 0.9800
An early EUR/USD spike beyond 0.9800 was quickly reverted on Thursday, with the pair still hovering in the 0.9770/80 price zone. Soaring US Treasury yields overshadowed Wall Street’s encouraging earning reports.
Gold bulls give up as they look into the bond market
Gold trades around $1,632 after peaking at $1,645.60 amid a weaker dollar earlier today. The greenback came under selling pressure ahead of the US opening as stocks welcomed encouraging earnings reports.
Bitcoin price will fall to these levels if bulls continue evading support
Bitcoin price is losing ground and continues to show weakness. Key levels have been defined to gain perspective on the strength of the decline. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $20,300.
Another day, another Prime Minister
Another PM has resigned. Liz Truss' position was hanging by a thread and has been since the mini-budget but that unraveled at a remarkable pace. And now the UK is once again waiting to see who will be the next one and how the process will be decided. Oh, and Boris is apparently entering the race.