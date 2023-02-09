The recent bullish momentum is poised to continue as the USD bounce stalls.
Gold prices have pulled back sharply from the February highs of 1960 in the aftermath of the huge non-farm payroll report last week which saw a whopping 517k jobs added to the payroll. This tight labor market led traders to believe that rates in the US will have to stay higher for longer thus supporting the USD. However, the Greenback's rally seems to be hitting a roadblock resistance and is now showing signs that the rally may be cracking. The DXY, which pitches the USD against 6 of its major counterparts has stalled at 103.50 a major daily level. Powell gave a hawkish speech this week, but bullish USD traders were looking for more. They were disappointed. A USD capitulation back down to support at 101 seems very possible.
The XAUUSD has now made a series of higher highs and higher closes for the last 4 consecutive days, a clear sign that the gold sellers have waned and the bottom pickers are out to play! If the price can break and close above 1890, the higher probability trade would be to see the buying continue and a retest of 1900. A clear break of this important zone would open the door to the next resistance at 1920. The risk-reward trade is to be long gold in the short to medium term.
The information provided in these commentaries is for education purposes only and should not be confused with investment advice. Trading foreign exchange or CFD’s on margin carries a high level of risk and might not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange or CFD’s you should carefully consider your trading objectives, level of experience and risk appetite . The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment.
