XAU/USD, H4
Gold prices rose yesterday, continuing a full-day test of the month high in the 1,834 zone after the Fed kept interest rates and QE measures in place, boosting gold prices from a view of a weakening US Dollar amid inflation concerns. The dollar was under pressure again during the US market after the important US economic data releases turned out worse than market expectations, with the second-quarter annual GDP reading coming in at 6.5%, above the 6.3% seen in the previous quarter, but below the 8.5% expected. Weekly unemployment benefits were higher than expected at 400k.
In addition to the support of this week’s major news and events, in H4 gold broke out of the triangle seen after the Fed’s announcement and moved above the key resistance zone consisting of trendlines MA50 and MA200, as well as the psychological 1,800, resulting in purchasing power.
The rise in gold prices shows an attempt to break through the month’s high zone. In the smaller timeframes like H1, the price is forming a continuation bullish flag pattern where, if the price breaks through the original high of 1,834 and above, the next target is 1,845, while the support for today is at 1,815.
The outbreak of the delta coronavirus variant remains a risk factor that may cause concern to traders and investors before the weekend. This was noted by the decline in Asian stock markets this morning, with the Hang Seng and Nikkei225 falling more than -1%, as well as the US 10-year Treasury yield slipping -1.5% , all of which may support gold prices to make new highs before the end of July.
However, on the economic calendar today there are still important data from the US side, including the PCE Price Index, Personal Income & Spending, Chicago PMI, and revised UoM Consumer Confidence.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1900 amid downbeat German data
EUR/USD keeps its recovery gains in check below 1.1900 after the German Q2 Prelim GDP missed estimates with 1.5%. The dollar benefits from covid woes induced downbeat market mood. A busy docket ahead, with a focus on Eurozone GDP and US PCE inflation.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.4000 as dollar eases ahead of US PCE
GBP/USD bounces back toward 1.4000, as the US dollar eases despite risk-off mood. Optimism over the Brexit issue and the declining trend in new COVID-19 cases in the UK offers support to the pound. US PCE inflation awaited.
Gold set to test $1850 amid bullish technical setup, US PCE eyed
Gold price rallied nearly $23 on Thursday to reach the highest levels since July 15 at $1732, as the bulls got a fresh boost after piercing through the 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821. Gold price settled the day at $1828, well above the 200-DMA.
Ripple bulldozes resistance, eyes $1.00
XRP price rebound has taken on an impulsive tone, lifting the cross-border remittances token near the convergence of the 200-day SMA with the longstanding inverse head-and-shoulders neckline around $0.775. Ripple falls short of triggering a double bottom pattern.
US Core PCE Price Index June Preview: Bad will not be bad enough
Inflation is rampant. Consumers, politicians, and economists have noticed. Even the Federal Reserve has concerns, though not enough to modify the easy money policy that is abetting the increases.