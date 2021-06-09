Gold
Spot gold remains in red for the second day as dollar maintains firm tone, although the downside remains limited as markets await ECB policy meeting and US inflation report to get more information about possible steer in monetary policies and the future of economic support measures.
US producer prices rose to central bank’s target, but the Fed sees the increase as transitory that’s the main argument for keeping ultra-loose policy.
Scenario of CPI rising well above expectations in May could give Fed more reasons for tightening current dovish policies earlier than expected that would lift the yellow metal, often used as a hedge against inflation. Solid technical support lays at $1885 (daily Tenkan-sen) with near-term action expected to remain biased higher above this level.
Conversely, break of $1885 pivot would risk further weakness and expose breakpoints at $1855/43 (June 4 trough / daily Kijun-sen).
Res: 1896; 1903; 1916; 1922.
Sup: 1885; 1875; 1855; 1843.
- R3 1922.93
- R2 1913.34
- R1 1903.04
- PP 1893.45
- S1 1883.15
- S2 1873.56
- S3 1863.26
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
