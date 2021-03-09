GOLD
Spot gold rose from new nine-month low ($1676) on Tuesday, as dollar bulls are pausing and technical studies on daily chart are oversold, providing temporary support to the metal.
Overall picture remains negative for gold, as global growth recovery and optimism over vaccine rollout fuels risk sentiment and reduces safe-haven demand, suggesting limited recovery before larger bears resume.
Broken pivotal support at $1725 (Fibo 38.2% of $1160/$2074, reinforced by falling 10DMA) reverted to solid resistance which should ideally cap upticks and keep intact key barriers at $1760/64 (base of thick weekly cloud/Nov 30 low/falling 20DMA).
Higher base at $1670 (lows of June 5/May 1 2020) mark initial target ahead of $1617 (50% retracement of $1160/$2074, 2018/2020 advance).
Only firm break of $1760/64 pivots would sideline bears for stronger correction.
Res: 1714; 1725; 1750; 1760
Sup: 1676; 1670; 1648; 1617
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1741.77
- R2 1728.05
- R1 1704.32
- PP 1690.6
-
- S1 1666.87
- S2 1653.15
- S3 1629.42
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.