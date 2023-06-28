XAU/USD
Gold remains under pressure and probes through key Fibo support at $1909 (61.8% of $1804/$2080 rally) where the action was repeatedly rejected on Tuesday and Friday and hit the lowest in 3 ½ months.
Bullion is weighed by renewed hawkishness in rate outlook, on signals from Fed that borrowing cost may stay high longer than expected, while solid economic data suggest that the US may avoid recession.
High interest rates are expected to continue denting metal’s safe-haven appeal and keep the price under pressure, with firm break of pivotal supports at $1909/00 (Fibo / psychological) to bring in focus targets at $1869/55 (Fibo 76.4% / 200DMA) and unmask key supports at $1809/04 (2023 lows / Feb/Mar higher base) and psychological $1800 level.
Bearish daily technical studies contribute to negative outlook, with upticks on anticipated headwinds at $1809/00 zone to be ideally capped by falling 10DMA ($1931).
Markets turn focus to the speech of Fed Chair Powell, due later today, to get more clues about the central bank’s near-future steps.
Res: 1916; 1931; 1943; 1955.
Sup: 1900; 1885; 1869; 1855.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1945.84
- R2 1938.29
- R1 1926.02
- PP 1918.47
-
- S1 1906.2
- S2 1898.65
- S3 1886.38
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0950 ahead of Powell, Lagarde
EUR/USD is moving back and forth around 1.0950 in the early European morning. The pair is struggling to find direction as investors are awaiting speeches from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde for fresh guidance on interest rates.
GBP/USD tests 1.2700 as US Dollar firms up, Bailey, Powell eyed
GBP/USD is dropping further to test 1.2700 in the European session. The pair is undermined by an extended US Dollar rebound and a cautious risk tone, as traders remain on the sidelines ahead of key speeches from Fed Chair Powell and BoE Governor Bailey.
Gold declines towards $1,900 as spotlight shifts to Fed Powell’s speech
Gold price has challenged the crucial support of $1,910.00 in the London session. The precious metal is declining towards the psychological support of $1,900.00 as investors are expecting hawkish interest rate guidance from Fed chair Jerome Powell.
Pro Ripple attorney shows new evidence to support Ripple case against SEC
Attorney John Deaton, an XRP proponent and founder of Crypto-Law US, identified a developer of the XRPLedger who didn’t receive any funds from the payment firm, a case that could help Ripple defend itself in the lawsuit against the SEC.
ECB Forum Preview: Central banker panel key to identify alignment or divergence on interest rates
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System (Fed) and Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank (ECB) President, will be speaking at the 2023 ECB Forum on Central Banking at 13:30 GMT on Wednesday.