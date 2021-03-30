Gold
Spot gold tumbled 1.5% on Tuesday, in extension of steep fall that commenced on Monday.
The dollar rose to four-month high, driven by higher US Treasury yields which hit 14-month high on growing expectations that speedy vaccination would accelerate economic recovery, hammering demand for safe-haven yellow metal.
Bears cracked pivotal Fibo support at $1681 (38.2% of $1046/$2074) and pressure another key level at $1676 (Mar 8 low, the lowest since early June 2020).
Firm break of these supports would risk fresh bearish acceleration, with initial support at $1661 (100WMA) guarding psychological $1600 support.
The action is heavily pressured by thick weekly cloud, while bearish studies on daily and weekly chart add to negative signals.
Res: 1699; 1714; 1721; 1728
Sup: 1676; 1661; 1600; 1560
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1755.81
- R2 1744.53
- R1 1728.39
- PP 1717.11
-
- S1 1700.97
- S2 1689.69
- S3 1673.55
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls after robust US data, amid rising yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, tumbling towards 1.17 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence smashed estimates with 109.7.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
ADA price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.