XAU/USD
Spot gold advanced over 3% this morning, hitting the highest since September 2020, as traders massively run into safety after Russia launched military action against Ukraine.
Strong bullish acceleration rose well above $1950, with Fibo barrier at $1980 (76.4% of $2074/$1676) to likely easily surrender and open way for renewed test of psychological $2000 level, which was dented in August 2020, during coronavirus pandemic, but break proved to be false and followed by strong pullback to $1676.
Rising uncertainty on fears that current conflict, which is still limited, could escalate, strongly inflates gold price, which is on track for a record monthly gains in February.
Renewed probe through $2000 level looks very likely now, with break higher to face targets at $2015 and $2049, ahead of a record high at $2074, posted on August 2020.
The metal’s performance will directly depend on the development of the situation in Ukraine, with dips so far seen as good buying opportunities.
Supports lay at $1950 (round-figure/upper 20-d Bollinger band); $1914 (former high of Feb 22) and psychological $1900 level.
Res: 1980; 2000; 2015; 2049.
Sup: 1950; 1924; 1914; 1900.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1937.57
- R2 1924.06
- R1 1916.67
- PP 1903.16
-
- S1 1895.77
- S2 1882.26
- S3 1874.87
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
