XAU/USD
Spot gold regained traction and rose on Friday, following a shallow dip in past two days. Near-term action has established above 200DMA that adds to bullish near-term bias, however it is still ranging between 200DMA ($1839) and $1867 (Fibo 38.2% of $1998/$1786).
The metal is on track for the second consecutive bullish weekly close, inflated by weaker dollar that adds to positive near-term tone.
Formation of 10/200DMA golden-cross and rising 14-d momentum emerging into positive territory, underpin the action, but bulls need confirmation on sustained break above $1867 pivot that will signal bullish continuation and expose targets $1886/92 (100DMA / 50% retracement of $1998/$1786) and psychological $1900 barrier.
Res: 1867; 1874; 1886; 1892.
Sup: 1848; 1839; 1836; 1810.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1869.86
- R2 1862.13
- R1 1856.46
- PP 1848.73
-
- S1 1843.06
- S2 1835.33
- S3 1829.66
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0700 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.0700 area with the greenback staging a rebound during the European trading hours. Investors wait for the US Bureau of Economic Analysis to release the PCE Price Index data, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly gains near 1.2600, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating its weekly gains near 1.2600 as the US dollar recovers ground amid the souring market mood. Cable finds support from the UK's household support package and easing aggressive Fed tightening bets. Key US data awaited.
Gold stages a comeback, key levels to watch
Gold Price is staging a solid comeback after finding strong support near $1,840 over the past two trading days. The bright metal is looking to retest the two-week highs on the road to recovery.
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 support expands with Binance and Kraken welcoming the airdrop, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA fork proposal has passed with 65.5% votes, Revival Plan 2 in action without algorithmic stablecoin UST. LUNA price could wipe out losses incurred by holders in the colossal crash of LUNC and UST.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!