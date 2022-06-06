XAU/USD
Spot gold regained traction on Monday, but gains were limited, retracing the small part of Friday’s 1% drop.
Near-term action lack direction but is expected to keep overall positive bias while holding above key supports at $1840 zone (200DMA/Fibo 38.2% of $1786/$1874 upleg/trendline support). Bulls need to break above $1867/$1874 pivots (Fibo 38.2% of $1998/$1786/last Friday’s high) to signal continuation of recovery leg from $1786 (May 16 low).
Bullish daily studies support the action, but markets await US inflation data (due on Friday) for fresh signals, as the yellow metal is seen as a hedge against inflation, although higher interest rates would also boost demand for the metal which yields no interest.
Strong supports lay at $1840 zone and $1828 (June 1 low/the floor of near-term range) break of which would weaken the structure and risk deeper drop on completion of double-top pattern.
Res: 1857; 1864; 1874; 1889.
Sup: 1847; 1840; 1828; 1820.
Interested in Gold technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1894.4
- R2 1884.28
- R1 1867.64
- PP 1857.52
-
- S1 1840.88
- S2 1830.76
- S3 1814.12
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2550 ahead of UK no-confidence vote
GBP/USD trades around 1.2530 as the focus shifts to inflation. Members of the UK Parliament will take part in a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Boris Johnson later in the day. Meanwhile, US stocks post strong gains after the opening bell.
EUR/USD pierces 1.0700 as dollar recovers
EUR/USD stays on the back foot in the second half of the day and trades below 1.0700 as inflation-related concerns undermine the market’s mood. The dollar stays resilient against its rivals supported by the 10-year Treasury yield surging above 3%.
Gold retreats below $1,850 as US yields push higher
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the second half of the day and fell below $1,850. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push higher and was last seen gaining more than 2% above 3%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Insiders say LUNA Classic has no future but remain optimistic on Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price
Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform Labs was least involved in the war room instituted before the launch of the new Terra chain, according to insiders who also revealed they are hopeful for LUNA 2.0 price, but have a negative outlook for LUNA Classic.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!