XAU/USD
Gold remains constructive and probing again through $2000 level on Thursday, lifted by fresh risk aversion on renewed US banking system stress.
Fresh action by the US House of Representatives to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, aims to help banking sector, as government is so far unlikely to intervene in rescue of First Republic Bank, which was the latest addition to the list of the US banks in troubles.
Growing uncertainty sparked risk aversion and boosted demand for safe-haven gold, brightening its near-term outlook.
Sustained break above $2000 barrier (psychological / Fibo 38.2% of $2048/$1969) after repeated failures in past two days, would generate fresh bullish signal and make renewed bulls more comfortable, as daily studies are still mixed (north-heading 14-d momentum is still in the negative territory).
This will open way for extension a gradual ascend in past four days towards pivotal barriers at $2015/18 (lower platform / Fibo 61.8%) break of which would signal an end of corrective phase ($2048/$1969) and unmask key resistances at $2032/48 (Apr 5/13 tops).
Caution on repeated failure to clearly break $2000 barrier which would still keep the downside vulnerable.
Res: 2009; 2015; 2018; 2032.
Sup: 1988; 1983; 1976; 1969.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 2030.48
- R2 2019.95
- R1 2004.47
- PP 1993.94
-
- S1 1978.46
- S2 1967.93
- S3 1952.45
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US Q1 GDP data to trigger next big action in USD – LIVE
The US economy is forecast to register an annualized expansion of 2% in the first quarter of the year. The US Dollar (USD) has been struggling to find demand since the Fed's dovish guidance in March and the GDP report could trigger the next big action in the USD.
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1050 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is holding gains near 1.1050, consolidating the pullback from 13-month highs of 1.1095 on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by a broadly subdued US Dollar and cautious optimism. All eyes remain on the US advance Q1 GDP release for fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2500 as US Q1 GDP looms
GBP/USD is struggling to defend gains while trading below 1.2500 in the European session. The US Dollar stays on the back foot, as investors refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP data release.
Gold clings to gains around $2,000 amid softer US Dollar, focus remains on US GDP
Gold price is holding its steady ascent in the European session. The bright metal retakes the $2,000 mark, helped by a defensive US Dollar but the upside remains capped due to the renewed advance in the US Treasury bond yields. US GDP awaited.
Uniswap rise in trading volume indicates strong growth in trader appetite for top DeFi products
Uniswap (UNI) decentralized exchange (DEX) breached the $1.5 trillion mark in trading volume metrics on April 24, signaling a new wave of bullishness on Web3 liquidity solutions among players in the digital asset sector.