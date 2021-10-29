Gold
Spot gold dips to the lowest in over one week on Friday, pressured by higher dollar and rise in US bond yields.
The price accelerated lower and down 0.2% in the US session, on track for the biggest daily loss since Oct 15.
The yellow metal is also on course for bearish weekly close, with a strong bearish signal seen on repeated failure to register a weekly close above the psychological $1800 barrier (the price spiked to $1813 but was unable to sustain gains above $1800).
This would weigh on near-term action and spark deeper correction, as fresh weakness already broke below the $1778 pivot (Fibo 38.2% of $1721/$1813) with a daily close below here to add to negative signals.
Daily studies weakened on the latest drop and continue to lose bullish momentum that supports a negative scenario.
A weekly close below 20DMA ($1792) which kept the downside protected this week, is seen as a minimum requirement to keep fresh bears in play.
Res: 1787; 1792; 1800; 1810.
Sup: 1771; 1767; 1756; 1750.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1826.82
- R2 1818.65
- R1 1808.78
- PP 1800.61
-
- S1 1790.74
- S2 1782.57
- S3 1772.7
