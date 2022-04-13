XAU/USD
Spot gold extends advance into a fifth straight day and hit the highest in four weeks on Wednesday.
Fresh strength emerges above the month-long range, signaling that metal’s price is establishing in a fresh direction, after holding in directionless mode since mid-March.
The yellow metal is becoming again interesting for investors, as safe-haven asset, as well as a hedge against inflation.
Soaring inflation in a number of developed economies, as the war in Ukraine caused energy and commodity prices to rally, fading risk appetite on growing uncertainty and expected slower growth that boosts fears about recession, boost demand for the metal and lift the price.
Bulls cracked important barrier at $1980 (50% retracement of $2070/$1890) on Wednesday, with sustained break here to open way for renewed attack at psychological $2000 level (also Fibo 61.8% of $2070/$1890).
The action is supported by rising and thickening daily cloud and a higher base that has formed at $1900 zone on a weekly chart, also underpin the action.
Daily studies are mixed and suggest bulls may face headwinds on approach to $2000 pivot, but firmly bullish weekly techs point to strong underlying uptrend and signal limited dips (ideally to be contained by daily cloud top at $1952) could precede fresh acceleration higher and repeated probe above $2000, after early March rally peaked at $2070 but failed to hold gains that resulted in a pullback to $1900 zone.
Res: 1980; 1990; 2000; 2009.
Sup: 1966; 1958; 1949; 1942.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 2009.32
- R2 1994
- R1 1980.42
- PP 1965.1
-
- S1 1951.52
- S2 1936.2
- S3 1922.62
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates recovery after flirting with the year low
The American dollar came under strong selling pressure as government bond yields retreat sharply. EUR/USD trading around 1.0870, as equities shrug off worrisome US inflation-related figures.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3100, trades at fresh weekly highs
GBP/USD trades near an intraday high of 1.3074, as market players drop the greenback. UK inflation hit 7% YoY in March, a 30-year high ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy meeting next week.
Gold: Upward pressure intact despite signs of near-term exhaustion
Gold maintains its bullish bias, trading near a fresh multi-week high of $1,981.57. A generalized risk-averse mood alongside the dollar’s weakness during the American session maintained the metal bid throughout the day.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.