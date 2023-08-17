XAU/USD
Gold price edged higher in European trading on Thursday, after hitting five-month low ($1889) in Asia.
Wednesday’s close below key supports at $1900 zone (200DMA - $1905; Fibo 38.2% of $1614/$2080 - 1902; psychological - $1900 and former low of June 29 - $1892) generated strong bearish signal.
Signal needs to be verified by sustained break below these supports, which will also complete a failure swing pattern on daily chart and add to bearish outlook.
Stronger dollar on overall hawkish Fed, as well as growing concerns about China’s economic growth, particularly on developing crisis in property sector, prompt traders into dollar and continue to pressure the yellow metal.
Meanwhile, bears may take a breather and consolidate, as daily studies are oversold, with the action expected to stay capped under 200DMA to keep bears intact for extension towards targets at $1858/$1847 (Mar 6 high / 50% retracement of $1614/$2080).
Caution on bounce above 200DMA which would generate initial signal of a false break lower, with acceleration above falling 10DMA ($1914) to weaken bearish structure and risk stronger rebound.
Res: 1900; 1905; 1914; 1926.
Sup: 1889; 1858; 1847; 1804.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0900 amid dour mood
EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.0900 in the early European trading hours this Thursday. The US Dollar maintains a buoyant tone amid a cautious market mood and renewed hawkish Fed expectations. Traders await the mid-tier US data.
GBP/USD keeps range below 1.2750, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading cautiously, pressured by sustained US Dollar buying. Bets for one more Fed rate hike in 2023 and a weaker risk tone underpin the safe-haven Greenback. Expectations for further policy tightening by the BoE to limit losses for the Pound Sterling.
Gold consolidates near $1,900, recovering from five-month lows
Gold price recovered its losses registered on Wednesday, currently trying to hold the ground near the $1,900 per troy ounce during the early trading hours in the European session on Thursday.
Cardano price nearing June lows could extend the losses for more than 3.8 million investors
Cardano price is inching closer to a crucial support level, losing which would mark significant losses for the investors. The biggest impact of this would be felt by the very investors that are currently reluctant to make a move on the chain.
‘Significant upside risks to inflation’
FOMC minutes released yesterday showed that most Federal Reserve (Fed) officials see ‘significant upside risks to inflation that may require more tightening’.