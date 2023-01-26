XAU/USD
Gold price eases from new multi-month high ($1949) in European trading on Thursday, as larger bulls take a breather ahead of release of key US GDP data.
The US economy is expected to show growth of 2.6% in the last three months of 2022, down from 3.2% expansion in Q3, which adds to signals of slowing US economy.
In such scenario, the Fed would opt for further easing in its policy tightening cycle and go for 25 basis points hike on Feb 1 policy meeting, compared to 0.5% raise in the last meeting.
Lower rates would deflate dollar and help bullion to extend its three-month strong rally, with targets at $1962/$2000 (Fibo 76.4% of $2070/$1614 / psychological).
Rising 10DMA ($1925) offers initial support, with extended dips to find ground above $1900 to keep bulls in play and mark pullback as a healthy correction.
Res: 1949; 1962; 1971; 2000.
Sup: 1925; 1900; 1896; 1890.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1984.89
- R2 1966.53
- R1 1956.63
- PP 1938.27
-
- S1 1928.37
- S2 1910.01
- S3 1900.11
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US Dollar holds near multi-month lows as focus shifts to US GDP – LIVE
The US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand on Thursday as investors gear up for the high-tier US data. The US economy is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 2.6% in the fourth quarter and investors will asses how this data will impact the Fed's policy outlook.
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD is holding steady at around 1.0900 in the European session. The US Dollar consolidates near multi-month lows amid weaker Treasury yields and a cautious risk tone. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on EUR/USD ahead of the critical US GDP release.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2400, US GDP in focus
GBP/USD is struggling to extend the previous gains at around 1.2400 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is licking its wound alongside weaker US Treasury yields amid dovish Fed bets and pre-US GDP anxiety.
Gold remains on the back foot below $1,940, awaits US GDP
Gold price is struggling to find its feet below $1,940 in the European session. Gold traders turn cautious ahead of the critical US GDP release, which could have a significant impact on the market sentiment, as well as, the US Dollar valuations.
Shiba Inu in descent as profit-taking accelerates among early bulls
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is gearing up for the first real test of the year as US GDP numbers are coming out later this Thursday. From a technical point of view, the price action on the screen is not really painting a rosy picture.