In this insightful video, join Nathan Bray, a seasoned expert from ACY Securities, as he closely examines the gold price and its potential impact on the broader financial landscape. Nathan explores whether XAUUSD will act as a counterbalance to recent stock market sell-offs and fluctuations in the debt market. With the gold price technically still in an uptrend, Nathan provides valuable insights and strategies for traders looking to identify opportunities in this ever-changing economic environment. Whether you're a seasoned investor or new to the world of trading, this video offers essential information to help you navigate the complexities of the gold market.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0500, as US Dollar retreats ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is recovering ground to near 1.0500 in the European session. The pair extends the rebound, as the US Dollar pulls back alongside the bond yields ahead of the top-tier US ADP jobs data and the ISM Services PMI. Mixed EU data fails to have any impact on the major.
GBP/USD extends the rebound above 1.2100, awaits key US data
GBP/USD is building on the recovery gains above 1.2100 in the European session on Wednesday. The extremely oversold RSI on the daily chart combined with a broad US Dollar retreat is aiding the rebound in the pair ahead of the top-tier US economic data releases.
Gold price remains pinned near multi-month low, bearish potential seems intact
Gold price extends its consolidative price move through the first half of the European session on Wednesday and remains confined in a narrow trading band just above a near seven-month low touched the previous day.
Yield Protocol announces closure amid weak demand and regulatory challenges
Yield Protocol announces decision to shutter its operations. The closure of the lending platform comes as a result of weak demand and increased regulatory scrutiny.
ADP Jobs Preview: Three reasons for an upside surprise, which may further lift USD, melt Gold Premium
ADP's private sector jobs report provides a shaky hint toward the official Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) publication. Nevertheless, it has an impact – providing traders an opportunity.