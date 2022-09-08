The current structure of the XAUUSD pair hints at a global correction pattern, which takes the form of a cycle triple zigzag.
The last section of the chart shows the structure of the bearish cycle intervening wave x, which looks completed in the form of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ.
Perhaps, after the completion of the cycle wave x, the market turned around and began to move up. That is, the initial part of the cycle wave z is being built now. It may take the form of a primary standard zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ, as shown in the chart.
The price of gold in the wave z may rise to 1990.57. At that level, it will be at 76.4% of previous actionary wave y of the cycle degree.
In the second view, the downward movement of the pair is expected to continue in the cycle wave x. Wave x is also a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. However, the final primary wave Ⓩ is still under development.
A downward movement of XAUUSD is expected in the near future. The primary wave Ⓩ may take the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).
The final of the correction pattern zigzag (A)-(B)-(C) is possible near 1565.27. At that level, it will be at 76.4% of primary wave Ⓨ.
Only after reaching the specified level, the development of the cycle wave z will begin.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0000 ahead of ECB verdict, Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0000, as the US dollar attempts a bounce, despite weaker Treasury yields. Investors remain cautious ahead of the ECB rate hike decision. Powell's speech is also eyed.
GBP/USD remains choppy around 1.1500, eyes on Truss, Powell
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.1500, as investors await the energy relief measures due to be rolled out by the new UK PM Liz Truss. The US dollar struggles to find demand amid weaker yields, as all eyes remain on Powell's speech.
Gold aims to regain $1,730 ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech
XAU/USD picks up bids to renew intraday high near $1,718 as the US dollar retreats ahead of the key events during Thursday. Gold extends the previous day’s rebound from the one-week low amid softer yields and a mixed risk profile.
Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?
Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price.
ECB Preview: Between Putin's rock and hard inflationary place, the deck is stacked against the euro Premium
The ECB is set to raise rates by 75 bps to battle rising prices. Investors will eye signals for October's move and comments on the energy crisis. A speech from Fed Powell during ECB Lagarde's presser could add to EUR/USD volatility.