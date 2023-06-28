USD/CAD attempts to bounce
The Canadian dollar softened after May’s CPI came out of expectations. The pair remains under pressure with a series of lower lows demonstrating a growing downward pressure after it fell through 1.3250, with a bearish MA cross on the daily chart likely to attract bearish followers. The buy side is trying to get back into the game from 1.3110 and a close above 1.3170 is an encouraging sign. But they still need to clear the supply area of 1.3240 from a previously faded bounce to turn the situation around.
NZD/USD breaks lower
The New Zealand dollar tumbled as traders bet on lower inflation in the region after a falling Australian CPI. The price has been drifting lower after coming across 0.6250 from the start of a sell-off in late May. This means that the sell side is pushing for a deeper correction in the medium-term. 0.6120 over the 30-day SMA has offered some support but its breach would trigger a new round of liquidation and make 0.6080 the next target. 0.6160 is a fresh resistance as an oversold RSI may cause a limited rebound.
XAU/USD grinds support
Gold slipped after US consumer confidence and home sales showed resilience in June. The price is still licking wounds after failing to hold above 1930 with a timid bounce to 1935 capped by stiff selling. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart and dynamic resistance from the 20 and 30-day SMA may attract more sellers. Only a break above 1966, the top range of a previous consolidation, might put the precious metal back on track. Otherwise, a fall below the fresh support of 1910 would open the door to 1850.
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0950 ahead of Powell, Lagarde
EUR/USD is moving back and forth around 1.0950 in the early European morning. The pair is struggling to find direction as investors are awaiting speeches from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde for fresh guidance on interest rates.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2700, eyes on Bailey, Powell
GBP/USD is trading under pressure, heading toward 1.2700 in early Europe. The pair is undermined by an extended US Dollar rebound and a cautious risk tone, as traders remain on the sidelines ahead of key speeches from Fed Chair Powell and BoE Governor Bailey.
Gold bulls seek acceptance from $1,935 and Fed Chair Powell
Gold price stays defensive as traders struggle within jungle to technical levels ahead of key ECB Forum speeches. Upbeat US data, fears of Sino-American tussle prod XAU/USD bulls. Receding fears of recession in US, China allow Gold buyers to remain hopeful.
BTC keeps altcoin bears in check
Bitcoin price shows quite a few interesting developments on the long-term chart. But BTC is also struggling to move higher due to a critical resistance level, which has kept Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins moving sideways.
Yen hopes for FX intervention
The Yen has been under pressure, losing 3.5% against the Dollar and over 5.6% against the Euro since the beginning of the month. The EURJPY has risen to its highest level since September 2008. The USDJPY is trading above 143.50.