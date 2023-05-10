Share:

Unconditional focus of investors' attention today is the publication of fresh data on inflation in the US: at 12:30 (GMT) consumer price indices will be published. The general dynamics of DXY continues to be downward, despite the fact that today DXY is growing, trying to develop an upward trend since the beginning of the week on strong data from the US Department of Labor, published last Friday, and in anticipation of today's publication of fresh inflation data. Dollar buyers are probably counting on some growth in CPI indices in the billing month (in April). From a technical point of view, in order to resume short positions on the DXY index (CFD #USDX in the MT4 terminal), sellers need at least a breakdown of the support level of 101.51.

The dollar also enjoys the status of a defensive asset, but is still inferior to gold here. At the beginning of today's European trading session, having found support at the level of 2029.00, the XAU/USD pair is growing again after some decline during the Asian trading session, having managed, however, to renew the 3-day high at around 2038.00.

In general, the upward dynamics of XAU/USD remains, and our main forecast is to bet on its further growth.

In an alternative scenario, and after the breakdown of the support levels of 1990.00, 1973.00, the price will move towards the key support levels of 1896.00, 1870.00. The first signal for the implementation of this scenario may be a breakdown of the support level of 2019.00.

Support levels: 2029.00, 2019.00, 2010.00, 2000.00, 1990.00, 1973.00, 1954.00, 1896.00, 1870.00, 1843.00, 1800.00.

Resistance levels: 2037.00, 2048.00, 2070.00, 2077.00.