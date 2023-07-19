Share:

Gold

Looking at GOLD’s chart, we can see that the after a recent price improvement, it is currently traded at around $1975. Today it could re-test the level of $1980, but if it fails to pass it, then it should retreat back towards the support level at around $1960 and then it could approach the next one at around $1930. On the other hand, if the precious metal is able to pass the level of $1980, then it could test the level of $2000.