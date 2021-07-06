XAU/USD

The XAU/USD exchange rate has been trading in a narrow ascending channel pattern since June 30. The yellow metal surged by 100 points during Monday's trading session.

Everything being equal, the commodity is likely to continue to edge higher in the narrow ascending channel pattern within this session. The possible target for buyers will be near the 1810.00 area.

However, technical indicators suggest that gold might edge lower during the following trading session.